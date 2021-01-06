#BizTrends2021:Healthcare innovations to look out for

A significant part of 2020 was riddled with the Covid-19 pandemic, thus negatively affecting the healthcare sector. To combat some of the challenges in treating conditions such as the coronavirus and healing chronic wounds, there are several healthcare innovations to look out for in the coming year.

Moshe Lichtenstein,CEO and founder, One8Innovation The World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Innovation Group (WHIG), which is mandated with endorsing and pursuing health innovation within the organisation, says: “Health innovation is to develop new or improved health policies, systems, products and technologies, and services and delivery methods that improve people’s health, with a special focus on the needs of vulnerable populations."



Covid-19

A digital stethoscope designed by Tyto Care was used by Sheba Medical Centre to deliver the necessary care to patients returning from the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, Diamond Princess while limiting healthcare workers' exposure to the virus. The device is capable of listening to patients' hearts and displays images of their lungs to a care team that can come to their aid at any given time. In the United States of America, Zipline, a company that delivers medical supplies to remote areas has partnered with Novant Health in North Carolina to dispense supplies to hospitals.

Wound care

In South Africa, ActiGraft heals chronic wounds by using patients’ own blood. The



About the author Moshe Lichtenstein is the CEO and founder of One8Innovation.