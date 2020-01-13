BizTrends2020:Technology and public-private partnerships on pharma's agenda

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
More Articles
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
Agriculture trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
HR & Management trends
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail trends
Tourism trends
Healthcare jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Head of Division Business Devlopment Durban
- Product Consultant Pretoria
- Product Consultant Johannesburg
- Manager Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Durban
- Product Manager Johannesburg
- Head of Division Business Development Durban
- Intelligence Analyst II - Health Cape Town
- Product Consultant Johannesburg
- Product Consultant Pretoria
- Dutch-Speaking Junior Customer Success Manager Cape Town
#BizTrends2020:Technology and public-private partnerships on pharma's agenda
The same advances in technology and innovation that are driving a shift in the way we work, socialise and live are also driving a shift in the way we take care of our health. These advances are completely transforming the way the pharmaceutical industry operates - both here in South Africa and globally - with digitalised healthcare simplifying the delivery of healthcare services and allowing for easier and more secure management of patient data.
David Gibbons, general manager, Roche Products
Technology
Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps one of the most exciting technologies to have emerged over the course of the last decade and increasing connectivity is today driving an increasing demand for this kind of advanced technology.
The primary aim of health-related AI applications is to analyse relationships between prevention or treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI programs have been developed and applied to practices such as diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalised medicine, as well as patient monitoring and care.
Public private partnerships
We expect that public private partnerships will feature strongly on the 2020 agenda.
In order to prosper as a country, we have to overcome the burden of disease, especially in areas such as TB and HIV, and this is best tackled as a collective of people and organisations who are concerned about the state of healthcare in this country.
Furthermore, studies have shown that the number of deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) - such as cancer and diabetes - has been rising globally and that NCDs are currently among the leading causes of death in many countries, including South Africa. Overcoming the challenges of NCDs, too, requires public private partnerships.
Public private partnerships are necessary to increase the number of qualified medical doctors as well as other healthcare professionals in the country and thereby improving the overall healthcare offered in South Africa.
Championing collaborative solutions
Ground-breaking advances in medicine are only meaningful when they reach patients. As industry players, we have a responsibility to work with other key parties to ensure that all patients have access to the care and treatment they need. The challenge of ensuring access to medicines is multidimensional and there is a need to foster widespread commitment to working with government, patient organisations and healthcare partners, to ensure broad access for patients, and to find collaborative solutions to healthcare challenges such as infrastructure gaps, policy and regulatory barriers, late diagnosis and funding issues.
Additional investments in science, technology and innovation are key to improving universal healthcare, spurring economic growth and reducing poverty - in South Africa and across the continent.
For real progress to happen, we need a strong intellectual property system that encourages local research and development to produce affordable, effective innovations which improve access and the quality of healthcare for rich and poor alike.
About the author
David Gibbons is the general manager of Roche Products.
Don't miss BizTrendsLive!2020, a showcase of the biggest trends shaping our region!
Related
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.