How to take your hobby to a side hustle, and beyond

If you love spending hours tinkering in the garage fixing things, or enjoy making your own clothes or decor, you could turn your hobby into a side hustle, and make extra money. Interested?

Here’s how to get started with your hobby-business in 5 simple steps:

Step 1: Register your domain

Would you believe that the difference between a side hustle and a hobby is only in your head? Branding your hobby is the first step to making it 'real'. And it all starts with a domain name. A domain name is a quick and affordable way to secure an online property for your business. And, just think how professional an email from your domain name will look in your customers’ inboxes.

Step 2: Keep your day job

It’s very tempting to jump in with all guns blazing. Imagine what you could achieve if you spent your entire work day on the hobby you love? On the flip side, consider how much time you would have to stress about orders that aren’t coming in and bills that need to be paid…

Instead, keep your day job, and spend your free time building and growing your dream.

Important: Save money first! You’ll know when it is time to take the leap.

Step 3: Market yourself

Put yourself out there. Sell at a local market, create a social media page and send something to an influencer who’d appreciate your talent. It is essential to keep your 'pulse' on the market. What will your ideal customer enjoy? What are your competitors doing?

Stay original and, most importantly, make sure you enjoy what you are doing!

Step 4: Get customers and build a portfolio

Run promotions or hand out a couple of freebies to get customers. Word of mouth can only work if your items are being worn by people, or displayed at events, or in homes. Essentially this starts with the people you know.

Step 5: Create a professional website

A website saves you time, displays your products and markets your brand. In 2022, it is a ‘non-negotiable’ to have a business website, as it is the first place potential customers will look for you or the item you are selling.

Funding a professionally designed and developed website, on the other hand, might not be something you can afford during the first couple of years.

