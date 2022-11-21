Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

KAP Industrial HoldingsHuaweiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Buses set on fire in Cape Town as taxi strike starts

21 Nov 2022
By: Esa Alexander and Anait Miridzhanian
Two buses were set on fire on Monday in Cape Town as local taxi associations embarked on a two-day strike to protest against the termination of an incentive programme.
People walk past a torched bus during a two-day strike by taxi operators over a number of grievances against traffic authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
People walk past a torched bus during a two-day strike by taxi operators over a number of grievances against traffic authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

The Western Cape provincial government, home to legislative capital Cape Town, recently announced it would terminate an incentive scheme for taxi drivers which encouraged safe driving practices and curtailed illegal operations.

But due to a lack of funding, it had to cancel the programme after a little more than a year, triggering an uproar from the taxi associations who called for a two-day strike in the city from Monday.

There were long queues by 6am (4am GMT) at bus stops as people waited for transport to go to work and to school, a Reuters witness said.

The associations were not immediately available for comment.

A bus was attacked by an unidentified person, who shot at the tyres to stop it from operating, the witness said, adding people jumped from the windows with a woman suffering injuries.

"No passengers or drivers were injured," Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, a spokesperson of Golden Arrow Bus Services, which runs a fleet of 1,100 buses in Cape Town, told Reuters, confirming that one of its buses was set alight.

She said the company did not know who was responsible.

JP Smith, manager of safety and security of Cape Town, confirmed there had been several incidents during the morning involving buses operated by Golden Arrow and MyCiTi, the city's rapid transit system, but the situation was under control.

"The buses are running and they are being escorted by the police," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Esa Alexander and Anait Miridzhanian

Reporting by Esa Alexander and Anait Miridzhanian; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Mike Harrison.
Read more: public transport, logistics industry, transport industry, logistics and transport, South African transport

Related

Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor
Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor20 hours ago
Image source:
4 ways to beat tricky last-mile deliveries in SA townships this Black Friday15 Nov 2022
Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed
Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed14 Nov 2022
How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics
How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics11 Nov 2022
Source: rawpixel.com via
Uber increases access to safe mobility for women across Durban7 Nov 2022
Save jobs by refreshing the warehouse management system in your e-commerce business
Save jobs by refreshing the warehouse management system in your e-commerce business4 Nov 2022
Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals
Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals1 Nov 2022
No growth for logistics industry without safety and efficiency this silly season
No growth for logistics industry without safety and efficiency this silly season31 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz