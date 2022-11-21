Industries

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

    Search jobs

    Africa


    Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor

    21 Nov 2022
    By: Rahat Sandhu
    Transnet has reopened one of the two lines on the North corridor which was closed earlier this month following the derailment of a train carrying export coal.
    Source: Col André Kritzinger via
    Source: Col André Kritzinger via Wikimedia Commons

    The logistics company said that operations have commenced and freight rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.

    Transnet strike to hit production and exports, says Kumba Iron Ore
    Transnet strike to hit production and exports, says Kumba Iron Ore

    By 11 Oct 2022

    Insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies which have been seeking to export more coal as demand surges following a European Union ban on fossil fuel imports from Russia.

    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Rahat Sandhu

    Reporting by Rahat Sandhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan.
    supply chain, Transnet, coal exports, export industry, logistics industry, rail freight, logistics and transport, freight industry

