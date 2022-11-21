Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor

The logistics company said that operations have commenced and freight rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.
Insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies which have been seeking to export more coal as demand surges following a European Union ban on fossil fuel imports from Russia.
