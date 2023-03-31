MultiChoice launches a new technology division

In a press statement released today, 31 March, MultiChoice announced a new technology division, which the company said will align its delivery across its group.

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO | image supplied

The new division will house the Broadcast Technology Division, Enterprise Business Systems, Group digital, DStv Streaming technology and Project Management Office under one division, led by a group chief technology officer.

“We are repositioning our technology area to lead our next growth phase and to deliver on our vision of becoming the technology platform of choice for African households. We have consolidated everything related to technology, engineering, and technical divisions into a technology hub,” said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

MultiChoice also announced a few leadership changes in the same press statement, which the company said will drive its key focus areas of the business and guide its employees through a period of evolution.

The appointments are as follows:

Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as group chief technology officer. He will lead all the technology divisions across the MultiChoice Group. He has been leading MultiChoice South Africa for the past three years prior to his role as the regional director for MultiChoice Southern Region.

Marc Jury, the current CEO of SuperSport, takes over as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Rendani Ramovha has been appointed as CEO designate for SuperSport and will take over from 1 April 2024.