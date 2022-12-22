Creativity is evolving: Let your business technology evolve with it

Creativity is evolving. There is more opportunity for everyone, from a solo creative all the way up to full design agencies, to create extraordinary productions. Everything from video to 3D graphics and beyond. The opportunities are endless, and this explosion in digital applications for creativity is due in large part to the rise of powerful, innovative technologies.

Touchscreens, dials, drawing pads and tablets and increased ports and IOs all enable creators to design art and media content more manageable than ever. Put simply, creating anything has never been more accessible. To take full advantage of this potential, your business needs to keep pace with how technology is evolving in the space.

The creative tools used by your business five to ten years ago might have served you well then. Now it’s only holding you back from beating competitors and delivering genuinely sensational results.

Power and performance

It’s a well-known fact that technology is now more powerful than ever. Yearly refreshes in processors, graphics, and other components mean that this year’s devices don’t even compare to older devices.

You only need to look at the ASUS range of laptops to see how the Intel® processors installed in such devices offer quad-core, hex-core, and even octa-core variants, representing the incredible potential for creativity both in the office and on the go; precisely when the best creative ideas come to mind.

Features taking the lead

There was a time not too long ago when you knew what to expect from a laptop. A hinge connects a screen on one side, and a keyboard and trackpad on the other. The times of the ‘vanilla’ laptop are coming to an end when it comes to creatives, even more so.

Trackpads, media bars, and exciting new unique features dominate user attention on new laptop devices, offering new and powerful ways to interact with systems and create without limits. The widespread rise of touchscreen devices only adds to this creative revolution.

Creators can simply switch from the traditional mouse and keyboard approach to interacting directly with the screen, drawing, writing, scrubbing and smoothing their way through artwork, graphic design, video editing, and more.

ASUS devices such as the Zenbook Pro Duo with its second screen with touch and unique design, and the Zenbook Flip range that offers unparalleled options when it comes to workstation setups convey this advance in creative freedom perfectly.

On the move

Laptop devices are smaller than ever. The technology space is forever searching for ways to remove barriers between users and devices, shaving millimetres and increasing screen-to-body ratios. Creation isn’t just done in the office anymore. Often, our best ideas come to us when we’re away from our keyboards.

Being able to carry a device with us when that great idea pops into mind is the ideal scenario for creating our best work.

Experiencing art has become more integral to the human connection than ever before, and that connection increasingly happens digitally. Whether it’s honing a creative skill over several years, or entering new visionary trades through continuous hard work, our creations will reach our audiences’ eyes through billions of screens in countless sizes.

Across ASUS’ ProArt, Zenbook, ExpertBook and Vivobook lineups, the brand offers the best laptops for professional designers, no matter where they find themselves in their journey.