Sawea appoints new board and chair to advocate for wind sector

1 Feb 2023
The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has announced its new board following its AGM held in Cape Town last month. The board's role is to steer and advocate for wind as an energy source as the country strives for energy security and accelerates its energy transition.
Dhesen Moodley, new chair of the South African Wind Energy Association
Dhesen Moodley, new chair of the South African Wind Energy Association

Dhesen Moodley has been elected as the new chair of Sawea, having previously served on the board for over a year. Having built a career in the finance and energy sectors, he has a deep history in developing, financing and managing independent power projects with exposure to solar PV, CSP, coal, gas and mini-hydro assets. He currently leads a team of over 80 South Africans managing a portfolio of six solar and two wind assets in which Globeleq is a majority shareholder.

“Although Sawea has successfully advocated for more wind in the country’s energy plan, we are facing serious challenges. We need to work with government, key stakeholders and business to find solutions to the challenges, primarily hinged on grid access, so that new electricity can be injected into the network as soon as possible,” said Moodley.

Cost-competitive generation

“Wind technology is uniquely positioned to support energy security as it provides cost-competitive generation during the evening peak demand hours and complements the growing fleet of utility, commercial and residential solar PV. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and chip away at load shedding as a national initiative. The next few years will not be easy,” he added.

Three new board members, simultaneously voted in, include Nontokozo Nkosi, Titania Stefanus-Zincke, and Jose Rodrigues. They join existing members, Dhesen Moodley, Mercia Grimbeek and Mark Tanton.

