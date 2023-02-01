Larger than life - Transit Ads invests in large format Digital Out of Home with Transit XL

Imagine you could expose your brand to millions of consumers, where captive audiences close to points of purchase in key commuter hubs have exhibited higher brain response to advertising campaigns and a vast increase in spontaneous advertising recall, delivering proven sales uplift.

Introducing Transit XL from Transit AdsTM – large-format digital out-of-home advertising that connects with targeted audiences in key commuter hubs daily. With many top South African brands signing up, the numbers reveal high levels of engagement and positive results.

What is Transit XL?

Transit XL is a network of 11 large screens across the country with a total combined monthly audience of more than 10 million. An additional 10 locations will also be rolled out in the coming year. The screens are strategically located within key commuter nodes across South Africa.

The Transit XL screens are currently available in six provinces and have a growing footprint. The current provinces are Gauteng, KZN, the Western Cape, the Free State, the North West Province and the Eastern Cape. The screens are strategically placed at major train stations and taxi ranks. Stations include Park Station, Pretoria Station, Berea Station in Durban and Cape Town station. And taxi ranks include the Power Street rank in Bloemfontein, Randburg, Umlazi Mega City, Rustenburg and Mdantsane taxi rank.

These high-traffic areas draw a monthly audience of between 500,000 and 1,8 million. In addition, Transit Ads recently launched two new digital screens at the Cape Town and Berea stations, extending the network’s reach even further.

Why big brands are choosing Transit XL

Unlike most OOH placements, transit environments present the opportunity to engage with audiences across a large geographic area, extending from primary metro routes on public transportation to city “hot spots”. The disruptive nature of OOH advertising makes memorable connections with consumers, breaking through the clutter and resonating with audiences throughout their daily journey.

Research shows that 73% of those who recall OOH advertising recall transit advertising. On their daily journeys, 63% of commuters who have seen advertising within the transit environment have researched a product they saw advertised, and 61% have purchased the product they saw at a later stage. Additionally, 45% of commuters have scanned a QR code on transit formats (BrandMapp, 2022; TGISA 20C).

South African commuter journeys are ever-evolving and dynamic, with each stage producing a different mindset that “smart” advertising can take advantage of. With Transit XL screens positioned at the entrances of train stations and taxi ranks, brands can organically reach commuters during their daily journey.

The first stage of a commuter’s journey is a crucial touchpoint for Transit XL. Commuters spend up to 30 minutes at taxi ranks between entry and departure. During this time, brands are presented with opportunities to create initial brand awareness, reinforced by brand messaging to prime commuters for more complex advertising messages to follow.

Thus far, Transit XL has demonstrated an overall average campaign effectiveness improvement of 17% for the brands that have chosen to take advantage of the network, with 32% higher brain response to campaigns, 17% increase in spontaneous advertising recall and up to 16% increase in sales (Neuroscience – Neuro-Insights (Ad Recall I Sales Effect).

According to Thulani Dumakude, Transit Ads general manager, “The size and strategic positioning of each of our Transit XL sites are not only selected for the high audience numbers they engage with. They are also close to shopping environments, making the purchase decision a more logical and likely next step. Additionally, each Transit XL site’s size and strategic positioning is designed to align with the regular flow of foot traffic between the transport nodes and retail outlets.”

Dumakude adds, “We have conducted a comprehensive research study which gives us an in-depth understanding of how and where consumers commute daily. We can use this to reach a targeted audience of economically active commuters in key commuter nodes across South Africa and accurately audit placement to ensure correct and timely flighting of material.”

The transit network is a complex but effective system that dictates the rhythm of life in the city and is a vital part of urban mobility. And Transit Ads believes that commuters have developed a complex set of emotional, cognitive, and behavioral mechanisms to make their way through this system expertly.

With transit serving as the holding system for daily urban life, being that it is so vital to urban mobility, Transit XL is set to weave a new narrative in the lives of South African commuters.

To learn more about Transit XL and other advertising innovations in the transit environment, visit www.transitads.co.za.