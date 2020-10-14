Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

August retail sales down 4.2% YoY

14 Oct 2020
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 4,2% year-on-year in August 2020.

©Leung Cho Pan via 123RF

The main negative contributors to the 4,2% decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (-4,2%); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-1,7%); general dealers (-0,6%); and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (-0,4%).

Negative annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (-32,3%); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-10,2%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (-5,0%); and general dealers (-1,5%).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 4,0% in August 2020 compared with July 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of 0,6% in July 2020 and 5,1% in June 2020. In the three months ending August 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 16,7% compared with the previous three months.

Retail trade sales decreased by 6,7% in the three months ending August 2020 compared with the three months ending August 2019. The largest negative contributor to this decrease was all ‘other’ retailers (-38,8% and contributing -5,0 percentage points).
Comment

Read more: retail trade sales, retail sales, Stats SA

Related

Fast-tracking the future of shopping malls8 Sep 2020
Bloom Financial ServicesWhat is the difference between medical aid and health insurance?31 Aug 2020
South Africa needs better food price controls to shield poor people from Covid-19 fallout14 Aug 2020
Andrew Stein on how Game is rediscovering its retail mojo31 Jul 2020
SA retail trade sales plunge to record lows24 Jul 2020
Cash Crusaders introduces WhatsApp service2 Jul 2020
Mr Price reveals impact of SA lockdown and its plans to exit Nigeria29 Jun 2020
Retail sales up 2,7% in March29 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz