Africa


Unveiling the overlooked: The key qualitative metrics in influencer campaigns

21 Jul 2023
Issued by: Style ID
While quantitative metrics dominate influencer marketing reporting, it's crucial to acknowledge the significance of qualitative metrics. Discover the metrics often neglected by brands and marketers, which can enhance campaign success from the outset.
Unveiling the overlooked: The key qualitative metrics in influencer campaigns

In the realm of influencer marketing, the focus has predominantly been on quantitative metrics such as follower counts, engagement rates, and cost-per-click. However, truly impactful campaigns require a deeper understanding that goes beyond the numbers.

Here are the often overlooked qualitative metrics that hold the key to success:

  1. Influencer Persona: To select the right influencers for a campaign, it's essential to delve into their persona. At Style ID Africa, we create detailed profiles of influencers, analysing how their audience perceives them, their communication style, and the themes of their content. Understanding these nuances ensures a more seamless alignment between the influencer's identity and the brand's values.

  2. Audience Analysis: A thorough examination of an influencer's audience is crucial for campaign success. Our technology allows us to investigate demographics such as age ranges, location, and gender. Additionally, we explore their desires, needs, and pain points to ensure that the influencer's audience aligns with the brand's target audience. Without this synergy, campaigns may fall short of desired results.

  3. Content Analysis: The quality and frequency of an influencer's content play a significant role in shaping campaign deliverables. By analysing the content, we determine whether an influencer excels in educational content, storytelling, or short-form videos. Aligning campaign objectives with an influencer's content strengths ensures the creation of compelling and engaging content that resonates with their audience.

At Style ID Africa, an integrated influencer agency and technology platform, we believe that reporting and data analysis should be integral components of influencer campaigns, starting from the planning phase. By incorporating these often overlooked qualitative metrics, brands and marketers can establish strong foundations for successful influencer collaborations.

In conclusion, while quantitative metrics provide valuable insights, the true power of influencer marketing lies in understanding the qualitative aspects. By carefully considering an influencer's persona, conducting audience analysis, and assessing content capabilities, brands can optimise their campaigns and create authentic connections with target audiences. Embrace these overlooked metrics to unlock the full potential of influencer marketing and drive meaningful results.

Style ID
Pioneering the African influencer marketing space, Style ID Africa is an agency and technology platform with over 35,000 registered and vetted influencers across 10 African countries.
