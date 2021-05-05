Social Media News South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SAMRO starts to collect royalties from digital platforms

5 May 2021
The Southern Africa Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has begun collecting royalties on behalf of its members from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix. This process started after licensing agreements were concluded with the digital platforms. This is a major step forward towards adapting its licensing and royalty payments to the changing technological landscape.
Source: www.unsplash.com

SAMRO chairperson, Nicholas Maweni, said, “SAMRO is pleased to announce that we have entered into licensing agreements with short form video content social media platform TikTok, global social media powerhouse Facebook as well as the video streaming subscription platform Netflix that will benefit members. Thanks to the conclusion of these binding agreements, SAMRO will be able to collect royalties on behalf of members, for all copyright-protected content that features on these platforms, with immediate effect.”

TikTok signs licensing agreement with SAMRO and CAPASSO

TikTok has announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) and Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO)....

6 Apr 2021



Maweni said that before the conclusion of these deals, platforms such as Facebook prohibited the use of copyright-protected content on their networks, and that these deals will result in enhanced revenue for SAMRO members. He said, “This deal is going to enrich these platforms through the use of high-quality content produced by our members while at the same time broadening the scope and usage of member content.It is absolutely essential that as SAMRO we license all music users and ensure that we deliver maximum value to our members."

According to Maweni, SAMRO's deals with TikTok, Netflix, and Facebook follow a previously existing arrangement with Google. The SAMRO board is committed to adminstering music rights on behalf of music composers, authors, and publishers.
Comment

Read more: royalties, Google, Facebook, Netflix, SAMRO, Nicholas Maweni, TikTok

Related

Facebook#MarketingMasterminds: Gustav Praekelt discusses National Covid-19 WhatsApp Hotline23 hours ago
Digital marketing essentials for 202123 hours ago
Applications open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program1 day ago
South Africa's romcom revolution and how it reimagines Joburg2 days ago
Primedia BroadcastingLester Kiewit reviews your mornings with new weekday show2 days ago
Google launches new scholarships for aspiring African developers - here's how to apply29 Apr 2021
Topco MediaTop tech African entities collaborate to boost digital transformation for 2021 and beyond28 Apr 2021
Upsurge in consumer spend on digital services - FNB data14 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz