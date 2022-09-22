Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Carry1stBroad MediaJNPRBizcommunity.comTelvivaESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Blue Label Telecoms seals Cell C restructuring deal

22 Sep 2022
Blue Label Telecoms said on Thursday, 22 September, it had concluded an agreement to restructure and refinance mobile operator Cell C's $411m (R7.3bn) debt to bolster its finances and liquidity.
Cell C CEO Douglas Stevenson | Image source:
Cell C CEO Douglas Stevenson | Image source: C

The agreement with Cell C's shareholders and lenders is a final and critical step in the mobile operator's turnaround plan which included deleveraging its balance sheet and providing liquidity to operate.

Shares in Blue Label, which bought a 45% stake in Cell in 2017, were up 5.6% to R6.60 by 0744 GMT on the announcement.

Blue Label has been trying to dig Cell C out of debt since it purchased the stake. It said in a statement that the Cell C recapitalisation will enhance the value of its investment and restore shareholder value.

As part of the agreement, The Prepaid Company (TPC), a subsidiary of Blue Label, will lend Cell C R1.03bn to settle the claims of secured lenders by paying an amount of 20c for every R1 of debt, as per the accepted compromise offer, Blue Label said.

Secured lenders who have elected to remain invested in Cell C will lend the carrier an amount equal to the compromise offer under a new loan arrangement, it added.

"This new loan arrangement will be interest bearing, secured and give an aggregate capital face value equal to 2.75 times of the amount advanced," Blue Label said.

Additionally, all participating lenders in the new loan will be issued shares in Cell C. The carrier will also issue shares to Blue Label via a rights issue, increasing its stake to 49.53%.

To further help Cell C with its working capital requirements, TPC shall purchase Cell C's pre-paid airtime for a total of R1.5bn. Other agreements include TPC raising R1.6bn of the required funds from financial institutions, the statement said.

"Day one post recap, Cell C will have achieved a significant reduction in the debt of the business to enable us to move forward and make the business more streamlined," Cell C chief executive officer Douglas Craigie Stevenson said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Cell C, Blue Label Telecoms

Related

Cell C's latest financial results postponed as CEO falls ill
Cell C's latest financial results postponed as CEO falls ill13 Sep 2022
Lerato Pule to replace Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO
Lerato Pule to replace Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO31 Aug 2022
Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn3 Aug 2022
Source: © baucemag The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons
Hair salons campaign wins MediaCom SA and Cell C gold6 Jun 2022
Image supplied: The Cell C Inanda Cup is returning this month
Cell C Inanda Africa Cup returns this month1 Jun 2022
Vodacom United Rugby Championship CEO praises South African rugby marketing model
OpenfieldVodacom United Rugby Championship CEO praises South African rugby marketing model8 Apr 2022
Cell C R130m tender scam - Hawks arrest Michelle Pillay and Khatiya Patel
Cell C R130m tender scam - Hawks arrest Michelle Pillay and Khatiya Patel3 Feb 2022
Howard Audio remakes Weekend Special for Cell C
Howard AudioHoward Audio remakes Weekend Special for Cell C1 Dec 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz