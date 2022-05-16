Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

MTN first-quarter pretax profit up 21%

16 May 2022
The MTN Group said on Friday, 13 May, that its first-quarter pretax profit rose 21.1% year-on-year, supported by service revenue growth amid demand for data and financial services.
MTN first-quarter pretax profit up 21%

MTN, with 276 million customers in 19 countries across Africa and the Middle East, said service revenue came in ahead of its medium-term target, growing by 15.9% year-on-year to R45.8bn ($2.86bn).

That was supported by a 37.3% increase in data revenue, with growth in data usage and active data users of 45.4% and 13.1%, respectively.

Fintech revenue grew 21.2% as active monthly users of mobile money services climbed 25.9% year-on-year and volumes processed by its fintech platform rose 32.5% to 2.9 billion transactions. The value of transactions increased 12.6% to $59.9bn.

After its Nigerian fintech subsidiary received final approval for a mobile money licence last month, MTN is planning to commercially launch its mobile money payment service in Africa's most populous country before the end of the second quarter, group chief executive officer Ralph Mupita said.

Mobile phone operators like MTN have been pushing into financial services on the continent, where a large part of the population does not have good access to traditional banking services.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: MTN, MTN group, Ralph Mupita

Related

Supplied. Africarare’s Ubuntuland sold 149 plots of virtual land in in less than eight minutes when released for sale. Picture: Ubuntuland central kraal
Ubuntuland plots sell out in under 8 minutes3 May 2022
#StartupStory: TallOrder Solutions
#StartupStory: TallOrder Solutions3 May 2022
SA scores 15 finalists in One Show Awards 2022
SA scores 15 finalists in One Show Awards 202226 Apr 2022
Over 500 MTN sites down in KZN due to floods
Over 500 MTN sites down in KZN due to floods13 Apr 2022
MTN launches tailor-made prepaid plans for SMEs in the Western Cape
MTN launches tailor-made prepaid plans for SMEs in the Western Cape13 Apr 2022
MTN launches 'Help Children be Children' campaign
MTN launches 'Help Children be Children' campaign11 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz