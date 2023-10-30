Snapplify wins 2023 Unesco King Sejong Literacy Prize

Snapplify, a digital education solutions provider, has announced that it has been awarded the Unesco King Sejong Literacy Prize for 2023, which recognises contributions to mother-tongue-based literacy development.

The company said the award is a testament to its e-library programme, which is dedicated to providing accessible digital educational resources to learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

"The inspiration for this online resource was a realisation of the profound language diversity that exists worldwide. Accessing sufficient digital educational resources is often a significant challenge, especially for learners from different linguistic backgrounds. The Covid-19 pandemic further underscored the importance of remote learning and accessible digital resources," it said.

With over 50,000 free e-books, Snapplify's e-library offers around-the-clock access to engaging educational and leisure reading materials.

Teachers can easily share curriculum-aligned educational content and grow reading communities in their schools while receiving insightful analytical data on student activity and performance.

Various language settings are accommodated, and teachers receive language-specific training and support. Currently, the platform hosts content in all 11 South African languages and several other African languages

"The impact of Snapplify's Africa e-library project extends far beyond the classroom. Through partnerships with local governments and over 1,000 local and international publishing and content partners, over three million learners have been reached. This initiative has also brought educators, parents, and the wider community together to inspire a love for reading and life-long learning," Snapplify said.

At the launch of the programme in the Eastern Cape, Snapplify South Africa Government Partnership Manager, Stephen Bestbier, expressed his pride in the company's achievements, stating, "We were very warmly welcomed by the entire community, and our contribution to their children’s education has been deeply appreciated. Seeing little children in some of the remotest parts of our country proudly reading aloud from books they only have access to because of our work, is extremely humbling."