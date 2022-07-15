2022 Loeries Youth Committee announced

The Loeries Africa & Middle East is proud to announce a new cohort of Youth Committee members for 2022.

This second-year intake comprises 12 dynamic and energetic young professionals in the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East landscape.

The Loeries Youth Committee 2022

Adam Tate, mid-integrated strategist, Wunderman Thompson, Johannesburg

Ahmed Abd El-Moneim, creative copywriter, Cairo

Alexandra Kotchoubei, marketing executive, Topco Media, Cape Town

Faruq Alimi, senior copywriter, Redwolf Digital Agency, Lagos

Joey Gordon, art director intern, Joe Public, Johannesburg

Josephine 'Joss' Ng'ang'a, senior copywriter, Dentsu, Nairobi

Kayla Roelofsz, product designer, Luno, Cape Town

Kgantshe Tau, account director, Rapt Creative Agency, Johannesburg

Luzuko Tena, social media director, MediaCom, Johannesburg

Phike Mokuene, social lead, Clockwork Media, Johannesburg

Tameron Karelse, learning experience designer, Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth

Zakiyya Karim, designer, Ogilvy, Cape Town

Challenging the Youth Committee

A key component of the programme is the challenge that will be issued to the group. Un-Women and Vodacom will join the committee in briefing them with a topical challenge.

This challenge will see the members merge their varied creative disciplines and insights with the aim of curating a unique and thought-provoking solution which will be implemented across various mediums.

Mentoring by Loeries Board

The members will be mentored by the Loeries Board so that they can function as a representative voice to propel the youth’s aspirations and visions within the creative industry.

The Loeries Youth Committee programme offers the members an invaluable experience for fellowship and extensive networking opportunities across the brand communications industry.