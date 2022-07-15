Most Read
Loeries
Top stories
2022 Loeries Youth Committee announced
This second-year intake comprises 12 dynamic and energetic young professionals in the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East landscape.
The Loeries Youth Committee 2022
- Adam Tate, mid-integrated strategist, Wunderman Thompson, Johannesburg
- Ahmed Abd El-Moneim, creative copywriter, Cairo
- Alexandra Kotchoubei, marketing executive, Topco Media, Cape Town
- Faruq Alimi, senior copywriter, Redwolf Digital Agency, Lagos
- Joey Gordon, art director intern, Joe Public, Johannesburg
- Josephine 'Joss' Ng'ang'a, senior copywriter, Dentsu, Nairobi
- Kayla Roelofsz, product designer, Luno, Cape Town
- Kgantshe Tau, account director, Rapt Creative Agency, Johannesburg
- Luzuko Tena, social media director, MediaCom, Johannesburg
- Phike Mokuene, social lead, Clockwork Media, Johannesburg
- Tameron Karelse, learning experience designer, Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth
- Zakiyya Karim, designer, Ogilvy, Cape Town
Challenging the Youth Committee
A key component of the programme is the challenge that will be issued to the group. Un-Women and Vodacom will join the committee in briefing them with a topical challenge.
This challenge will see the members merge their varied creative disciplines and insights with the aim of curating a unique and thought-provoking solution which will be implemented across various mediums.
Mentoring by Loeries Board
The members will be mentored by the Loeries Board so that they can function as a representative voice to propel the youth’s aspirations and visions within the creative industry.
The Loeries Youth Committee programme offers the members an invaluable experience for fellowship and extensive networking opportunities across the brand communications industry.