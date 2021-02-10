YFM's The Best Drive features Black Coffee on 'International Mondays'

YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.