YFM's The Best Drive features Black Coffee on 'International Mondays'

DJ Sabby and Altovise Lawrence got to chat to Black Coffee and hear all about his new offering, which features local talent as well as big names such as Pharrell Williams, Usher Raymond, David Guetta, Diplo and Sabrina Claudio.
The album brings a favourable transformation to his sound and fans are sure to thoroughly enjoy the 12-track body of work.
Says Black Coffee: “This is a grown-up version of me, it’s a new level of being comfortable with my talent. I’ve learnt that energy and timing is valuable and communication is important when working with other artists and I hope all of this comes through in the album.”The Best Drive
The Best Drive team also got to ask some playful questions about whether Black Coffee would possibly release a coffee brand soon or work with a coffee brand and whether he is a coffee person or tea person. Another surprise the team got was getting to see the DJ's amazing sneaker collection.
The Best Drive, known for its exclusive interviews, launched 'International Mondays'.
DJ Sabby and Altovise chat with international artists, musicians, DJs, fashion icons and all-round creatives every Monday, to check in on their respective journeys, their experience with African culture and what they are currently working on. Some notable superstars the team has touched base with include TI, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoh Aalegra, Nikita Chauhan, Chloe x Halle, El Brodie, Kehlani, Masego, Jack Harlow, Tunji Balogun, Tiwa Savage and DJ Target.
