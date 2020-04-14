Retreat resident wins big with the Smile Secret Sound

A brand-new Smile Secret Sound started three months ago on 13 January 2020, with thousands of people trying to guess from across Cape Town. And one lucky Capetonian has just won R20,000.

Ezra Fredricks, from Retreat, guessed the secret sound on-air over the Easter weekend, winning himself R20,000 in the Smile Secret Sound competition, brought to you by Lottoland."I managed to get through the other day and then didn't have the right answer, so I kept checking the guesses on the website and playing around with a cake tin in the kitchen. Once I had attempted recreating the sound, I realised I had cracked it. I am so happy, it hasn't sunk in yet! I am definitely going to spoil my wife and am going to use some of the money to help fill up my oxygen tank," said Secret Sound winner Ezra Fredricks.This is the first time in the history that listeners could listen to the Smile Secret Sound via the Smile 90.4FM app. Going forward, every Wednesday during the lockdown, Smileys will have a greater chance of winning the money – with a chance to play 10 times in one day – every hour from 7am to 6pm."With all that is happening in the world right now, we are excited to be able to put a smile on someone's face by giving away R20,000! In a time when things are so uncertain, we will continue to spread the good news, provide good content, be a constant companion and make people smile. And even better – continue to make our listeners winners," said Smile 90.4FM managing director Lois O'Brien.Tune in weekday mornings at 7.20am and 8.20am, and Wednesdays from 7am to 6pm, for your chance to guess the secret sound and