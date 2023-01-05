Barig welcomes Lindner Hotels as new business partner

The Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (Barig), which represents more than 100 airlines operating in Germany, is expanding its hospitality expertise and has entered into a business partnership with Lindner Hotels AG on January 1, 2023. The well-known hotel chain becomes part of the Barig network, and the Lindner Congress Hotel in Frankfurt becomes a partner of the airline association.

Isabell Ketteler, Cluster Sales Director at Lindner Hotels & Resorts

Considering the recovery of tourism and air traffic, the industry is confident and optimistic about the future despite ongoing difficult framework conditions. The reason for this is the considerable pent-up demand for business travel and trade fair participation as well as leisure travel. In this context.

“We are delighted at the positive developments in business travel and tourism. In 2023, we temporarily expect travel volumes comparable to the pre-pandemic period,” Michael Hoppe, Barig chairman and executive director, states. "There are numerous interfaces between aviation and the hotel industry that need to be further strengthened at this important juncture. With Lindner Hotels AG as a new business partner, we are expanding our hospitality section and can advance important cross-industry topics together with the Barig member airlines."

Isabell Ketteler, cluster sales director at Lindner Hotels & Resorts, points out: "The good, cooperative partnership with the airlines is of great importance to us. Through the forums and formats which Barig offers us as a business partner, we will intensify the constructive exchange with airliners from all over the world."

Lindner Hotels AG owns 31 hotels under the brands Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels in seven European countries. The range of hotels extends from business hotels with modern meeting facilities to theme hotels, luxurious spa and golf resorts, city spots, and historic grand hotels.