Liezel Anderson to head Swindon property management division

Liezel Anderson has joined Swindon Property as a director, heading up its property management division. Anderson will lead the current management team and operations across South Africa with a strategic view of business development.

Liezel Anderson, director: head of property management, Swindon Property

With 22 years of property management experience and extensive knowledge gained within the property sector, her expertise lies in retail, commercial, and industrial property management.

“I’m excited to join a dynamic group of people and looking forward to adding substantial value to further grow the property management division within Swindon. The corporate training, rigid processes, and lessons I’ve learnt over the last decade in the specialised field of property management will contribute hugely to reaching all future business goals,” says Anderson.

“My primary focus is new business development and to maximise income by offering the highest quality of property management value for our clients.”

Notable accolades

Anderson has been awarded several notable accolades over the years. These range from BWA, Business Women of the Year 2017 in the corporate category to the winner of the 2016 Women’s Property Network for Regional Business Women of the Year, among others. She has recently been nominated in Accenture's 10th Mainstreaming Awards in the Positive Role Model category which encourages private sector buy-in to achieve a more meaningful representation of women in the mainstream of business in Africa.

“We are extremely excited about this appointment and the future growth of the management division under Liezel’s guidance and direction," says Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.