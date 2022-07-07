Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Remote
  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Liezel Anderson to head Swindon property management division

    7 Jul 2022
    Liezel Anderson has joined Swindon Property as a director, heading up its property management division. Anderson will lead the current management team and operations across South Africa with a strategic view of business development.
    Liezel Anderson, director: head of property management, Swindon Property
    Liezel Anderson, director: head of property management, Swindon Property
    With 22 years of property management experience and extensive knowledge gained within the property sector, her expertise lies in retail, commercial, and industrial property management.

    “I’m excited to join a dynamic group of people and looking forward to adding substantial value to further grow the property management division within Swindon. The corporate training, rigid processes, and lessons I’ve learnt over the last decade in the specialised field of property management will contribute hugely to reaching all future business goals,” says Anderson.

    “My primary focus is new business development and to maximise income by offering the highest quality of property management value for our clients.”

    Notable accolades


    Anderson has been awarded several notable accolades over the years. These range from BWA, Business Women of the Year 2017 in the corporate category to the winner of the 2016 Women’s Property Network for Regional Business Women of the Year, among others. She has recently been nominated in Accenture's 10th Mainstreaming Awards in the Positive Role Model category which encourages private sector buy-in to achieve a more meaningful representation of women in the mainstream of business in Africa.

    “We are extremely excited about this appointment and the future growth of the management division under Liezel’s guidance and direction," says Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.

    NextOptions



    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz