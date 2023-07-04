PropertyRevamped: Ellipse Waterfall, where luxury meets architectural splendour

Ellipse Waterfall is Attacq's luxury high-rise residential development, situated in the heart of Gauteng's Waterfall City. Developed in partnership with Tricolt, Ellipse is pegged as a lifestyle destination, where luxury living meets architectural splendour.

Ellipse Waterfall's four glass-fronted towers are named after astronomers Galileo, Cassini, Newton and Kepler. Source: Supplied

Next door to Mall of Africa, Ellipse Waterfall's four gleaming glass-fronted towers, named after astronomers Galileo, Cassini, Newton and Kepler, command the skyline of the city's CBD. Each tower features exclusive spaces and facilities, such as the Apollo Sky Lounge, which will be situated on the top floor of Galileo, and leisure and business space offering expansive views of the Gauteng skyline.

The towers' home apartments feature high-end finishes, including imported tiles and stone-top kitchens, which are complemented by airy interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Ellipse Waterfall's apartments feature high-end finishes. Source: Supplied

"Residents and investors alike are attracted by the diverse range of living spaces," says Attacq development executive David Oosthuizen, "including executive one-bedroom apartments - starting from 44m2, flagship three-bedroom duplex penthouses, offering up to 327m2 of living space, and private rooftop swimming pools."

According to Oosthuizen, Ellipse Waterfall has seen tremendous success, with R2.3bn in sales and 98% of the first three towers - Newton, Kepler and Cassini - sold out. Apartments are selling from R1,456,000 to R15,400,000.

Ellipse Waterfall has been developed with sustainability in mind. Source: Supplied

"We focused on integrating resort-style elegance, world-class amenities, and easy access to the vibrant Waterfall precinct in developing Ellipse Waterfall. This combination forms a compelling investment opportunity for property investors and aspiring homeowners," says Oosthuizen.

While luxuriously indulgent, Ellipse Waterfall has also been developed with sustainability in mind. The property, for example, utilised reinforced steel with a recycled content of over 90%, and, to mitigate transport-related emissions, Attacq sourced materials and products from within a 400km radius of the site. The development aims to meet the exacting requirements of a 4-star Green Star SA Office v1.1 Design rating.

Ellipse Waterfall earlier this year also launched The Luna Club, a family-friendly lifestyle facility that includes access to an indoor gym, a boutique spa, temperature-controlled swimming pools, a holistic wellness centre, a fine-dining restaurant, as well as a cigar lounge and wine cellar.

Ellipse Waterfall is one of the largest luxury sectional-title developments in South Africa. Source: Supplied

"Ellipse Waterfall is not simply about attractive architecture with lifestyle amenities added on," says Oosthuizen. "Instead, it is the practical embodiment of an integrated lifestyle destination, where luxury living is complemented by carefully selected dining, retail, wellness, and hospitality amenities."

Ellipse Waterfall is one of the largest luxury sectional-title developments in South Africa. For more information, click here.

Running this July, #PropertyRevamped features innovative local developments that are shifting the industry forward.