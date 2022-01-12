Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Criminal Law News South Africa

Menu

Legal trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Marketing & Media trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Alleged Parliament arsonist referred for mental observation

12 Jan 2022
The man accused of starting the fire which gutted Parliament buildings, including the National Assembly last week, has been referred for mental observation following his court appearance.
Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started, appears in the Cape Town Magistrate Court, in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 January 2022. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started, appears in the Cape Town Magistrate Court, in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 January 2022. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where he is facing two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and housebreaking.

During Mafe’s appearance, a charge of destruction of essential infrastructure was withdrawn and replaced with a charge of the Contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities.

NPA Western Cape regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the State argued to have Mafe referred for observation after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia by the district surgeon.

“The referral comes despite protestations by the defence team, who argued that their client told them that there is nothing wrong with him. The State further argued that Mafe has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his bail application did not start [on Tuesday],” he said.

Ntabazalila said the State also argued that the administration of justice “cannot be held to ransom” by the threat of a hunger strike.

“In response, Senior State Advocate, Helene Booysen, dismissed the argument, stating that... the court must refer Mafe for [mental observation], as the State cannot be blackmailed or held to ransom by the accused.

“[Booysen argued that] if there is a bail application and he doesn’t get released, does that mean that he will go on hunger strike until he dies?”

Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started, appears in the Cape Town Magistrate Court, in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 January 2022. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Terrorism charges for Parliament fire suspect

By Shafiek Tassiem and Tim Cocks 1 day ago


Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo granted the application and Mafe will now be under observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for the next 30 days.

The case has been postponed to 11 February.

Meanwhile, Parliament has announced that the work of the National Assembly will be held in an unaffected part of the Parliamentary precinct until further notice.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the decision was taken following a meeting between Parliament Presiding Officers and political party chief whips.

"After considering various alternative venues, the meeting took a decision that beyond Sona [State of the Nation Address], the sittings of the National Assembly - including the Budget Speech scheduled for February, must be retained... in the Good Hope Chamber.

"Good Hope Chamber, historically utilised for the sittings of the Cape Legislative Assembly between 1854 and 1885, is one of the oldest meeting rooms of Parliament, has essential technical capabilities and meets basic requirements for sittings of the House.

“It is one of the buildings of Parliament that has not been affected by the fire and has previously been used for National Assembly mini-plenaries. It has a seating capacity of 170 persons and permits 70 persons under Covid-19 social distancing arrangements," Mothapo said.

As announced last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall.
NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Don't miss BizTrends2022 - 7 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Read more: psychiatric care, arsonist, arson, Parliament fire, Zandile Christmas Mafe, Zandile Mafe

Related

Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started, appears in the Cape Town Magistrate Court, in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 January 2022. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Terrorism charges for Parliament fire suspect1 day ago
Source: Wikipedia
SONA to go ahead as planned; City Hall now new venue7 Jan 2022
Image source: Reuters
Parliament arson accused pleads "not guilty"4 Jan 2022
Image source: © Ilya Andriyanov –
Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit to probe man arrested in Parliament3 Jan 2022
Firefighters work among the smoke after a fire broke out in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire3 Jan 2022
Lessons not learnt: Public mental health still in a dismal state
Lessons not learnt: Public mental health still in a dismal state28 Jun 2017
R50,000 for information on campus arson
R50,000 for information on campus arson17 Feb 2017
SA university hall torched in latest campus attack
SA university hall torched in latest campus attack17 May 2016

News


Show more
Let's do Biz