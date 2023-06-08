Industries

Africa


Last chance to comment on Draft Employment Equity Regulations

8 Jun 2023
Members of public have until Monday, 12 June 2023, to comment on the Draft Employment Equity (EE) Regulations 2023 on the proposed setting of sector EE targets.
Image source: Getty Images
Image source: Getty Images

In terms of Section 15A of the amended Employment Equity Act, 2023, the Minister may, after consulting the relevant sectors and with the advice of the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE), for the purpose of ensuring the equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups at all occupational levels in the workforce, set numerical targets for any sector or part of a sector.

The Regulations provide for the setting of proposed five-year sector targets (in accordance with approved EE plan) for the various economic sectors in terms of population groups and gender for the four upper occupational levels (Top Management, Senior Management, Professionally Qualified and Skilled levels) and for employees with disabilities.

The amended Employment Equity Act was assented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 14 April 2023.

The Act was amended to provide for the Minister to identify sectoral numerical targets in order to ensure the equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups at all occupational levels in the workforce, to provide criteria for the Minister to issue certificates of compliance and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The closing date for submission of comment is 12 June 2023.

The list of economic sectors to be subjected to new EE Regulations are grouped as follows: agriculture, forestry and fishing; manufacturing, mining and quarrying, construction, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, information and communication, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, electricity, gas steam and air conditioning supply, human health and social work activities.

These also includes arts, entertainment and recreation, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, accommodation and food service activities, public administration and defence, compulsory social security, education, administrative and support activities.

Comments can be sent to: az.vog.ruobal@alerawkaM.tneconnI, az.vog.ruobal@aokolheL.anitsirhC, az.vog.ruobal@elahoM.nailluJ

Or hand deliver at:
Laboria House
215 Francis Baard Street
Employment Equity Directorate

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
