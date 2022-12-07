Here's what South Africans searched for on Google in 2022

Google has released its Year in Search results, which reveal all of the information and questions South Africans sought out in 2022.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

For the second year in a row, the top trending search term in South Africa related to social grants as South Africans sought to find out more about the R350 Sassa Social Relief (SRD) grant.

Wordle, the online word game that captured the world’s attention, was the second most searched term, followed by climate change. Other top trending searches were related to the war in Ukraine, load shedding, typhoid fever and monkeypox.

When it comes to the people South Africans searched, American rapper Jaden Smith topped the list, followed in second place by his father Will Smith who was searched alongside Chris Rock following the slapping incident at the Oscars. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occupied third and fourth places after their protracted and public court case.

t was a sad year for music in South Africa, with a number of high-profile deaths. Beloved rapper Riky Rick was the most searched loss. South Africans also turned to Google to find out more following the deaths of musicians Dj Sumbody, Takeoff and Dj Dimplez.

Big Brother Mzansi was the most searched-for TV show or movie in South Africa with the Addams Family adaptation, Wednesday, following in second place. Black Panther 2 and Wakanda Forever both feature in the top 10 trending searches for TV shows and movies.

It is no secret that South Africa is a sports-loving nation and the 2022 Year in Search results encapsulate this perfectly. Football occupies the top three searches- with World Cup 2022 fixtures as the top trending sports search, followed by Afcon and South Africa’s women’s football team Banyana Banyana. The rest of the top 10 also features searches for tennis (Australian Open), rugby (Springboks v All Blacks) and cricket (South Africa v India).

Curiosity remained high among citizens, with a variety of questions around climate change, current affairs and pop culture being searched. Some of these searches included ‘what is global warming’, ‘what is drought’, ‘who is the new Black Panther’ and ‘how to check matric results online’.

Here are the trending searches in 2022:

Top searched terms

SRD Status Check

Wordle

Climate Change

Monkeypox

Ukraine

StatsSA

Typhoid Fever

Load shedding

Matric Results 2021

Russia

Top searched people

Jaden Smith

Will Smith Chris Rock

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard

Zeenat Simjee

Simon Leviev

Andrew Tate

Uncle Waffles

Cassper Nyovest v Naakmusiq

Sonia Booth

Top searched losses

Riky Rick

Queen Elizabeth 2

Patrick Shai

DJ Sumbody

Takeoff

Pearl Shongwe

Kuli Roberts

DJ Dimplez

Shane Warne

Anne Heche

Top searched TV show/movie

Big Brother Mzansi

Wednesday

Stranger Things

Tinder Swindler

Manifest

House of the Dragon

Black Panther 2

Black Adam

Purple Hearts

Wakanda Forever

Top searched sports terms

World cup 2022 fixtures

Afcon

Banyana Banyana

Australian open

Kaizer chiefs vs Amazulu

Springboks vs All Blacks

Uefa nations league

South africa vs India

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

Top trending ‘What is’ questions

What is vabbing

What is global warming

What is Nato

What is the relationship between climate change and the regularity of droughts

What is monkeypox

What is methanol

What is drought

What is frontal

What is alopecia

What is NFT

Top trending ‘Who is’ questions

Who is Andrew Tate

Who is CEO of Netflix

Who is Jeffrey Dahmer

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2022

Who is Amber Heard

Who is in the Super Bowl 2022

Who is The Watcher

Who is the new Black Panther

Who is running for president in 2024

Who is Julia Fox

Top trending ‘How to’ questions

How to check matric results online

How to check Sassa status

How to apply for R350 grant

How to vote on Big Brother Mzansi 2022

How to go live on Whatsapp

How to solve a rubik's cube

How to cook

How to recover Facebook account

How to get rid of

How to help GBV victims

Top searched lyrics