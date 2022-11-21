Industries

Samsung Wallet launches in South Africa

21 Nov 2022
Samsung has introduced its digital wallet app to the South African market. Samsung Wallet allows users to organise digital keys (SmartThings car keys), access offline and online payments, membership cards, transportation cards, coupons and Samsung Pass in one mobile application.
Source: Samsung SA press room
Source: Samsung SA press room

“Samsung Wallet is a one-stop solution in replacing a physical wallet. As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted, local partners and developers,” says Justin Hume, vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

Samsung Wallet is protected by security from Samsung Knox. With Samsung Wallet, users will have three ways to pay. They can still swipe up from their Galaxy device home screen and open the app from its icon, but they can also open Samsung Wallet by double tapping the side key.

Samsung Wallet will also give local users a interface and one-swipe access to their payment cards, membership cards and much more.

This platform will be available to local consumers from November 2022. Local Galaxy users will open Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app from their eligible Galaxy devices and follow the prompts to update and migrate to Samsung Wallet, alternatively, you can click here to learn more.

