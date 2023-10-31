Industries

Apple upgrades Macbook Pro lineup with M3 processor

31 Oct 2023
Lindsey Schutters
Apple unveiled its next-generation M3 chipsets, including the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max during a spooky-themed virtual event last night. The new family of systems on a chip (SoC) will be available to the public inside the 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro models, which unfortunately means the end of the road for the 13-inch Macbook Pro that used to be the entry point.
Apple upgrades Macbook Pro lineup with M3 processor

The Cupertino-based company claims that these M3 series SoCs are up to 50% faster compared to the M1 chips, and up to 30% faster compared to the M2 series. These gains are said to come from the switch a 3-nanometer process which packs more transistors into a smaller space and enhances both the speed and power efficiency of the package.

Qualcomm sets sights on Apple M2 laptops with Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm sets sights on Apple M2 laptops with Snapdragon X Elite

By 25 Oct 2023

Features new to Apple silicon include dynamic caching that enables the processor to allocate memory for each task dynamically; and hardware ray tracing and mesh shading for the GPU that was first shown on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple also announced a much-needed update to the 24-inch iMac with the new M3 chip at the helm, more memory, and ray tracing. The M3 iMac’s design is similar to the previous generation, but Apple claims a 2x speed increase over the outgoing M1 model, and up to 2.5x over the Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

A key standout to the event announcement was an emphasis on comparisons to the Intel-powered Mac computers as well as performance gains over M1. This is an obvious nudge to Mac users to upgrade as Mac sales plunged 30% year-on-year.

While local pricing is not yet available, the standard M3 variant of the 14-inch Macbook Pro with 8GB RAM starting price was lowered. This model will most likely fill the void of the axed 13-inch model.

South African Macbook customers may see a fire sale on the exiting models and could grab a good deal on a Macbook Pro for Christmas.

Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Apple, MacBook Pro, Tim Cook

