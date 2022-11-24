Industries

    What is the best laptop for media, marketing and sales?

    24 Nov 2022
    Issued by: ASUS
    The ASUS ExpertBook B9 slots into the company's commercial line of laptops and business-focused hardware solutions. But that doesn't mean these are only destined for the desks of traditional office workers.
    What is the best laptop for media, marketing and sales?

    ASUS recently visited eMedia Holdings in Dunkeld, Johannesburg to find out how the ExpertBook B9400 laptops have assisted in streamlining the processes of select departments within the company. The sales and marketing departments acquired B9400 units earlier this year and have been using them as their daily drivers.

    Meet eMedia

    “eMedia is the biggest media house in South Africa at the moment in terms of viewership. We generate revenue through ad sales, and that’s our main focus,” details Warren van Niekerk, commercial sales manager.

    “Basically, we just offer locally produced and internationally produced content,” says Tshepo Madiste, digital media buyer.

    eMedia Holdings controls a majority stake in eMedia Investments, which has a number of core assets in the film and broadcasting sector in Africa. The most well-known being e.tv, South Africa’s first and only free-to-air commercial television station.

    As part of e.tv, eSat.tv operates the 24-hour news channel (eNCA), which is available on a selection of DStv bouquets and gains a significant share of the general news audience. eNCA also boasts a unique online offering, which includes a mobile app and a website.

    In addition to e.tv, eMedia owns Openview, a free-to-air satellite television platform, eVOD its on-demand streaming service, Media Film Service, the Cape Town Film Studios and Refinery Cape Town have continued to facilitate some of the world’s leading films, commercials and television series.

    The ExpertBook B9 in focus

    It turns out, the ExpertBook B9400 lends itself beautifully to the daily needs of account executives and marketing professionals in this fast-paced and demanding environment.

    Features like portability, battery life and processing power were major highlights in the success story published by ASUS South Africa. Notably, eMedia employees also noted key features like biometric security, the virtual NumPad, the HD webcam and the sleek design of the device.

    After all, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 is based on the Intel Evo platform powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and is crafted for elegant performance. It’s built to empower business professionals to take charge of the business world in style. Its sleek, minimalist and precision-machined chassis push the limits of lightness for ultimate portability, with a magnesium-alloy design that delivers luxury and toughness without equal.

    It’s built for serious travel with all-day battery life and is engineered with cutting-edge technology to improve on-the-go work efficiency, along with enterprise-grade security which helps keep confidential data safe.

    Extremely portable, powerful and tough, ExpertBook B9 is your ideal partner in the corporate world — and the new benchmark for elite business laptops.

    ASUS
    ASUS offers the best mobile computing technology. No matter where you are on your professional journey, there's a notebook ready to expand your capabilities and streamline your digital life.
