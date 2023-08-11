Pnet presents Business to the Power of People

Pnet, South Africa's leading online recruitment platform, is poised to make a resounding impact with its innovative multi-channel campaign, "Business to the Power of People." This comprehensive initiative is designed exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with promotional content spanning radio, digital, and social media, aiming to illuminate the pivotal role of talent in driving business success and growth for businesses. The campaign is scheduled to run until the end of October, with an extension on SmileFM that will continue through December..

Michelle Dobson, head of brands at Pnet, passionately states, "We firmly believe that every business should be empowered to win the right talent to ensure future business success, and that the driving force behind exponential business success lies within the people who power it. Our campaign serves as a clarion call to SMEs, reminding them that the right talent is not just an asset; it's the very essence of propelling businesses to new heights of achievement and Pnet is the recruitment partner that can help them find the right people"

Pnet aims to illuminate its cutting-edge recruitment solutions and job-matching technology for SMEs, enabling them to navigate the intricate landscape of talent acquisition with efficiency and speed.

The campaign will underscore the tangible impact that the right talent can have on bolstering business growth and fostering enduring success.

Dobson further elaborates, "Our campaign resonates with the vibrant spirit of SMEs, highlighting their innate potential to surge ahead with the right people in place. We are excited to embark on this journey of transformation with them."

Pnet invites SMEs to join the movement, explore the campaign across multiple platforms, and participate enthusiastically. Visit the Pnet website: www.pnet.co.za to learn more about our cutting-edge recruitment solutions and to reach out to Pnet.

About Pnet

Founded in 1997 and now part of JobTech giant The Stepstone Group, Pnet has helped transform South Africa’s e-recruitment sector. Pnet's mission, under the ownership of Stepstone, is to, “the Right Job for Everyone". Using one of the world’s leading next-generation recruitment platforms, we use smart-matching technologies to disrupt the way talent and businesses connect. With a community of over 5 000 recruiters and a database of 6 million job seekers, we are the go-to platform for employment opportunities and recruitment needs.

Pnet is about making connections that work. Our technology platform is an empowering online space where recruiters can find the right talent to help their companies succeed, and job seekers can find work that helps them discover purpose, meaning, and joy in their everyday lives.

Although we are a data-driven enterprise, people will always be at the core of our business. That’s how we can offer South Africans a distinctive job-seeking and recruitment experience.

Smart insights. Smarter recruitment.

For more information visit https://www.pnet.co.za/