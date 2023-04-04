Industries

Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers

4 Apr 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor - South Africa's premier finance, investing, and business publication - reached a record 1.2 million monthly readers and 3.5 million page views in March.
Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers

Daily Investor has continued its rapid growth, and in March reached a record 1.2 million monthly readers and 3.5 million page views.

Daily Investor is South Africa's premier finance, business, and investment publication for retail and institutional investors, C-level executives, business owners, and finance professionals.

Launched in August 2022, it quickly earned a huge following among South African investors and high-income earners - and is now a leading voice in the market.

Daily Investor’s email newsletter has grown in popularity, too, and is now sent to 100,000 subscribers every day. These subscribers include top executives, equity analysts, and portfolio managers.

Smart Money

On the back of its rapid readership growth, Daily Investor launched a new online talk show in February titled Smart Money with Alishia Seckam.

Alishia interviews South Africa’s top business and investment leaders to get their views on financial matters and see what makes them tick.

The first season has featured many top business leaders, including Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Other guests have included Lift co-founder Gidon Novick, A2X CEO Kevin Brady, Vestact CEO Paul Theron, and AlexForbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Since its launch, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam has notched up over 250,000 views across YouTube, Facebook, and the show’s official website.

The graphic below provides an overview of Daily Investor’s readership statistics and latest demographics.

Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers


Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
