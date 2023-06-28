Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

SAICANorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectEduvosStoneWits PlusOptimi WorkplaceGordon Institute of Business ScienceBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mangosuthu University of Technology adds a new engineering academic programme

28 Jun 2023
Mangosuthu University of Technology continues to strengthen its academic position by revising its existing academic programmes on a regular basis, as required by the government and other regulating bodies, and also by adding new programmes that are designed to respond to socio-economic needs, and also to affirm the Institution as a centre of excellence.
Photo by Digital Buggu via
Photo by Digital Buggu via www.pexels.com

The University added an Advanced Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. The qualification provides students with a sound knowledge base in Mechanical Engineering in response to the needs of the community, as well as local, regional and national industry by producing competent graduates. It closes the gaps and disparities in students’ educational and life experience so that they can be better equipped to contribute to the economy. It also provides students with broad educational and life skills, including Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering subject specific knowledge.

Explaining the purpose of the programme, the Head of the Department, Dr Jean Gad Mukuna, said the programme was intended for Mechanical Engineering practitioners who, on achieving this qualification, would be able to apply management, analytical and practical engineering techniques and knowledge to conduct operations, and solve problems in a mechanical engineering working environment in the areas of design, manufacturing, maintenance, environmental engineering and automation and control.

The Advanced Diploma programme in Mechanical Engineering requires a completion of national diploma, or diploma in the same field. Dr Mukuna said the programme is designed in such a manner as to offer a pathway to horizontal and vertical articulation possibilities within the HEQSF.

“For horizontal articulation, the qualification will provide access to enter relevant cognate programmes at NQF level 7, such as the B Eng Tech. With this qualification, graduates could articulate vertically to other related programmes, such as the Post graduate diploma or Honor’s programme.

“The Advanced Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is aligned with ECSA’s (Engineering Council of South Africa) prescribed standards; the graduate must be able to demonstrate competence in the Graduate Attributes (GAs) 1 to 11 described in ECSA document: E-05-PT REVISION 4 of 05 November 2019,” said Dr Mukuna.

Dr Mukuna further said that the need for the programme arose from “the growing complexity and evolving demands of the field. As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, professionals in Mechanical Engineering must acquire specialised knowledge and skills to address emerging challenges, and contribute to innovative solutions”.

Dr Mukuna also said that the programme would meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry by providing specialised expertise, career advancement opportunities, industry relevance, practical skills development, expanded career prospects, networking opportunities, and personal and professional growth. According to Dr Mukuna, the programme equips individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the field of Mechanical Engineering and contribute to technological advancements and societal progress.

The programme, which will be offered from 2024, is at the NQF Level 7, and has 144 SAQA credits. The minimum duration for a full time study period is one year; if studied on a part time basis, it will be two years. The mode of delivery is contact. “While students are mostly tutored separately in small groups, they undertake their studies and lectures as integral members of the Advanced Diploma student group,” said Dr Mukuna.

Admission Requirements

The admission to the programme is subject to the MUT’s general academic admission rules and the specific requirements of the Faculty of Engineering. In addition, students must be in possession of:

  • National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (NQF Level 6)
  • Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (NQF Level 6)
  • An appropriate National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering equivalent to NQF Level 6
  • A cognate qualification in mechanical engineering equivalent to NQF level 6 – foreign qualifications approved by SAQA

The department is already accepting applications for the academic year 2024.

Contact Bheki Hlophe at Hlophe@mut.ac.za

NextOptions
Read more: Mangosuthu University of Technology, mechanical engineering



Related

Image source: kozorog from
MUT study finds potentially harmful elements in Krugersdorp water5 Jul 2022
Soshanguve learners to get automotive skills
Soshanguve learners to get automotive skills10 Apr 2019
Varsity denies administrator claim
Varsity denies administrator claim20 Dec 2017
Nzimande concerned at university protests
Nzimande concerned at university protests31 Jan 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz