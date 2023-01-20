Industries

Didn't pass matric? There are other options...

20 Jan 2023
By: Eloise Nolte
The matric class of 2022's results were announced last night, with learners receiving their individual marks today. While this is an exciting time for some, it is also a period of apprehension for learners who might not have performed as well as they'd hoped. Learners who failed last year, or who failed in the past, may find that this time of year hits quite a sore spot.
Eloise Nolte is the Managing Director at Optimi College
If any of these scenarios resonate with you, we’re here to tell you that there’s hope.

You can still take the next steps to start and advance your career, even if you don’t have a matric certificate. In fact, there are several options available to you: you can pursue opportunities in the IT engineering and software development space, take bookkeeping, business or HR courses, or select a short learning programme that appeals to you.

Let’s take a closer look.

Pursuing IT engineering and software development

IT engineering and software development continue to be among the most sought-after skills globally, and going into a career in these fields is an excellent option.

Software development courses will teach you all about using HTML5 for web design, Python for web development, and Microsoft ASP.NET for web applications. If you’re interested in IT networking, you can also achieve a relevant qualification by taking a CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+ or CCNA course. With this qualification, you’ll be able to install hardware, display components and wireless networking, and offer software troubleshooting services.

IT engineering courses from CompTIA and Cisco allow you to become more knowledgeable in areas such as server functions, network essentials, and disaster recovery.

Furthering your studies in bookkeeping, business and HR

Another meaningful way to take the next step in your career journey is to study bookkeeping, business or HR. These vocational skills continue to be in high demand and many careers in these business sectors don’t require a matric.

A National Certificate in Bookkeeping, for example, only requires a Grade 10 certificate. This course equips you with the skills and the knowledge you need to provide accounting services to small businesses, and to calculate and file taxes. You could also work in larger organisations with financial administrators, accounting technicians, accountants, and financial managers.

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from
A matric certificate is not everything - 5 tips to personal career success

By 13 Jan 2023

With a Grade 11 qualification, you can apply for a National Certificate in Small Business Financial Management. This course will provide you with the record-keeping and financial management skills you need to run a small business. This is a great option if you’re considering a career as an entrepreneur.

A Certificate in Human Resource Administration also only requires a Grade 10. With this qualification, you could become a competent personnel assistant or office clerk.

Selecting a short learning programme

Short learning programmes can go a long way in helping you to build your CV so that you can earn a living while you refine your career path. There are usually no formal entry requirements for these courses, which makes them easily accessible no matter where you are in your education journey.

A web and graphics course, for example, will refine your Adobe, JavaScript, WordPress, PHP and Bootstrap skills (among others), while a digital marketing programme will give you a solid foundation in brand management, PR, Google Analytics, and various social media platforms.

Of course, a variety of these skills might appeal to you. Maybe you want to open your own IT business, which will require both IT engineering skills and a business qualification. Or you’re interested in understanding how software development integrates with certain web and graphics skills. If that’s the case, there’s nothing to stop you from studying more than one course (though we’d recommend you take them one at a time).

Equipping yourself with a range of practical skills can help you lay out your own path to success.

NextOptions

About Eloise Nolte

Eloise Nolte is the Managing Director at Optimi College, one of South Africa's largest education and training platforms.
