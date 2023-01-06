Industries

Higher Education warns of illegal colleges

6 Jan 2023
Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has warned prospective students, who want to register at institutions of higher learning, not to fall for bogus colleges.
Image source: rawpixel –
Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

These institutions, also known as “fly by night” colleges, are not registered with the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) or other relevant bodies as learning institutions.

The Minister warned that these institutions offer qualifications that are not recognised.

“These institutions lure and mislead future students into believing that these colleges offer qualifications that are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). These illegal colleges offer compromised qualifications that are not recognised for employment purposes or for further studying,” he said.

How to avoid being misled in the search for a higher education
How to avoid being misled in the search for a higher education

16 Jan 2020

Nzimande said the department, together with law enforcement, has been hard at work to shut down these bogus colleges.

“The number of colleges that are operating illegally has decreased tremendously over the years. The decrease can be attributed to our monitoring and awareness campaigns, and our collaboration with both print and electronic media,” he said.

Prospective students, who want to enrol in private colleges, can check the registration status of that college at:

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Bogus colleges, unregistered school

