    Matric exams enter final week

    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department has done all it can to ensure that the final matric examinations for this year go smoothly.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This is as the matriculants enter the final week of exams with only six National Senior Certificate (NSC) papers left to write.

    The Minister was briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday.

    “At all times we aim to conduct our exams error-free and uphold the integrity of our certificate. We did all we could possibly do to support the children.

    “We provided them with materials to support them and we know provinces and schools went out of their way to have matric camps and all the necessary support that our learners needed,” she said.

    The NSC examinations commenced on Monday, 30 October 2023 with government having said that more than 717,377 full time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates in the public education system were registered to write the final examinations across 6,898 centres nationwide.

    “We can confirm that indeed these exams went well. By Friday, 1 December, we were on day 25 and we are only left with three days to finish the exams. Up to date, 225 papers have been written. We are only left with six papers before we finish the exams.

    “We are very grateful to all stakeholders who have played a role in making sure that we run these exams as well as we did.”

    The Minister warned the matriculants to “stay safe” as they celebrate the end of exams.

    “There are lots of…disturbing incidents that we see on social media. We really appeal to our kids to avoid. We have noted with concern learners hosting and attending what they call ‘pens down’ parties all over the show.

    “What is clear is that as much as it really is the time for celebrating, hundreds of our children are overindulging in alcohol, binge drinking and even finding themselves [against] the law. At this stage we want to urge parents, communities and caregivers to support their kids to stay safe and grow,” she said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


