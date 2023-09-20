5 FAQs about matric exams in South Africa

Matric exams, short for matriculation examinations, are the final high school examinations in South Africa, equivalent to Grade 12 exams in many other countries. These exams play a pivotal role as they are the gateway to obtaining a national senior certificate (NSC), unlocking opportunities for higher education and employment.
Matric exams typically begin in October - NSC Timetable.pdf?ver=2023-07-19-121957-547 October or November each year, with specific dates varying slightly from year to year. For those scheduled to take matric exams in 2023, the journey commences on Monday, 30 October 2023, with English Home Language, Second Language, and First Additional Language exams. The concluding dates depend on the subjects selected, and learners must consult the official examination timetable.
Achieving a bachelor's pass in matric entails obtaining a national senior certificate (NSC) with a minimum of 40% in the home language and three other subjects. Additionally, learners must secure at least 30% in two additional subjects. It's essential to verify specific entry requirements for tertiary institutions.
Missing a matric exam doesn't have to spell the end. Learners have the opportunity to try again through what’s known as a supplementary exam. The application process is straightforward:
To pass the matric rewrite, learners will need to aim to score at least 50%. It's their opportunity to secure that matric passing grade.
Learners who didn't pass your matric exams on their first attempt can most certainly rewrite their matric exams. Several institutions offer matric rewrite programmes to help you improve your grades, including:
Regardless of your circumstances, there is a pathway to success, whether it's retaking exams or exploring alternative educational opportunities.
Matric exams represent a pivotal moment in a student's academic journey. By addressing these FAQs and tapping into available support, South African matric students can approach their exams with confidence, resilience, and the determination to succeed.
For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram.