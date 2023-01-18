Entries open for Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2023

Industries

18 Jan 2023
Cambridge University Press has opened nominations for the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards, and is inviting students, parents and colleagues from all over the world to submit their stories about inspiring teachers.
Image source: Yan Krukov from
Image source: Yan Krukov from Pexels

Now in its fifth year, the awards were established by Cambridge University Press to showcase the resourcefulness and positive impact of inspiring teachers across the globe. In 2022, the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards received a staggering 7,000 nominations from 112 different countries.

While there are six regional winners announced every year, overall winners of the accolade have come from Pakistan, Colombia, and the United Arab Emirates. Last year’s inspirational winner, Khalifa Affnan, continues to teach at Keningau Vocational College in Malaysia. Teachers in South Africa can follow in the footsteps of Nonhlanhla Masina (Regional Winner, 2021).

Honouring the importance of teachers

Publishing Director for Education at Cambridge University Press, Matthew Walker, commented: “Over the last year, we have seen students across the world return to classrooms and in-person learning. As a result, teachers have had to effectively support students at varying levels of attainment and be constantly aware of the social and academic impact of ‘lost learning’ caused by the pandemic.

“Teachers have never been more important, and their role in shaping young minds more vital. These awards are designed to celebrate everything they do around the world to support the next generation.”

Award-winning principal's recipe for educational success...
Award-winning principal's recipe for educational success...

By 12 Dec 2022

Nomination process

Nominations can be made by going to dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/nominate and submitting a written entry (in English) of less than 150 words or a video no longer than two minutes. Nominations are open between 16 January and 16 March 2023.

Once nominations close on 16 March 2023, a panel of educational experts will choose six regional winners who have made a difference to the lives of their students. These teachers will receive a trophy and feature on a ‘thank you’ page at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks for one year from September 2023. They will also win class sets of books or digital resources.

The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite story when the regional winners are announced via social media on 24 April 2023. Cambridge University Press will announce the overall winner on 22 May 2023.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards stipulate that for an entry to be valid, nominators should only nominate one teacher. Furthermore, nominations may not be for family members, relatives or partners. For more information, or for full terms and conditions, see: dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org

