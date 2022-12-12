Award-winning principal's recipe for educational success...

North West Department of Education recently awarded Principal Nkele Dikeledi Sekopamotse of Platinum Village Primary School top honours for Primary School Leadership at the 2022 National Teaching Awards.

Blackie Swart (R), Impala Rustenburg’s senior sports co-ordinator, congratulating Principal Dikeledi Sekopamotse on her win.

Sekopamotse was selected by judges for demonstrating resilience in pursuit of excellence, and is one of multiple finalists selected from primary schools all over South Africa.

"[This award] means that in this journey, I am doing some things right and that wherever I am and whatever I do, someone somewhere is watching. This then says to me, we must never forget to remain humble and to continue doing the best for our key stakeholders, who are the learners," says Sekopamotse.

Sekopamotse's teaching experience spans 26 years, and she has been at the helm of Platinum Village Primary School since 2017.

"When I joined Platinum Village Primary School... the school was very new, and all the educators were young teachers who had come straight from university. I had to lead by example, using the experience that I brought to Platinum Village Primary School. Our vision at the school is to transform our learners into 21st century learners. We focus on instilling all the skills of information and communication technologies (ICT) in our classrooms and teaching learners in a way that ensures they remember their lessons better than the old system of teaching.

"We believe in developing our learners holistically, and we are very proud that our school’s under-13 soccer team was the runner up in this year’s Royal Bafokeng and Impala-sponsored Metshameko programme."

Platinum Village Primary has 43 staff members, with 70% of them under the age of 30. "That means I have young adults," says Sekopamotse. "I don’t think people must be discouraged to join the [education] system, however encourage them by giving them necessary support as young, inexperienced educators. One reason that made me win the National Teaching Awards is the culture I have set at my school, PVP is 'fun', both for learners and staff."

What she loves most about teaching is knowing that she is changing lives, from the learners to the nation itself, for the better. "I will therefore do this passionately in God’s service. That fact keeps me focused with firm belief that I am a model for many and I take it as a lifelong responsibility.

"In my language we say 'Ngwana Sejowa tlhakanelova', meaning it takes a village to raise a child." She believes it will require the collective willingness on the part of educators, parents and the community at large in order to achieve this.

"Our teaching should encourage confidence, self-belief and self-pride in all our learners. We need to understand all learners in their diverse cultures and religions and value them. In this situation, the role of the educator is to create and enable an environment for all children to thrive without prejudice or being stereotypes."

Sekopamotse says one of the most important things we need to teach our children is that there is no life in isolation. "The world has become one global village where every human depends on the other. Education must therefore prepare our children for life beyond borders."