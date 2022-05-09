Seifsa calls on SMEs to make their voices heard at Mainstreaming the Steel Master Plan Conference

While the Steel Master Plan (SMP), launched on 11 June 2021, has resulted in much frustration within the industry, Scaw Metals CEO Doron Barnes believes it has the potential to rejuvenate upstream and downstream industries. He says that much of the criticism of the plan is a result of a misunderstanding of its role.