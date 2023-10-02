Western Cape calls for caution on the roads

The MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell, has called for holidaymakers to plan their travels carefully as several roads remain closed following the floods.

“It is the start of the school holidays in the Western Cape, and we are asking people to consider their plans for travelling very carefully, as several roads are still closed, have only limited lane access, or stop-go arrangements in place,” Bredell said at a briefing on Friday.

Bredell said currently, there is a stop-go arrangement on the N1 in De Doorns, which will be in place for at least three months. The N2 is closed outside Botriver; the R43 is closed in the direction towards Villiersdorp; Hemel and Aarde Road is closed towards Hermanus, and the R321 is closed from Molteno in the direction of Villiersdorp.

Updates on road closures can be viewed at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/latest-road-closures.

“Hermanus suffered extensive damages to water supply infrastructure during the floods, and emergency services are currently supplying water with trucks and tankers for the entire community.

“If you are planning to visit, please be considerate to water trucks on the road. Please bring water along for your own needs, and it would be much appreciated if you could also bring a few litres extra for someone in the affected community,” Bredell said.

The City of Cape Town has updated its numbers of communities in need. Bredell said 21,011 people and 6,906 structures have been confirmed as impacted. Assessments are still outstanding for Covid Settlement, LA Burundi, and Strongyard in Mfuleni.

The MEC said relief efforts continue to reach rural communities still cut off due to roads being washed away.

“We are concerned about farmworker families, especially in the Breede River Municipality, and are doing everything in our power to connect and support everybody in need.”

Bredell said the severe storm has kept 16 Western Cape schools closed, down from 39 closed on Tuesday and 21 closed on Wednesday. We are pleased that the recovery effort is proceeding quickly, allowing schools to reopen successfully.

“Our officials are working with schools to ensure that all can reopen as soon as possible, and we encourage parents to keep in contact with their school for updates regarding closures.

“We thank the emergency services, our government and NGO partners, and our schools for the assistance they are rendering to our teachers, learners, and parents as we recover from this devastating storm,” said David Maynier, the Western Cape MEC for Education.

Bredell thanked Eskom for working 24/7 to rectify faults and repair damaged infrastructure caused by the severe weather.

“We know there are still problems in the system, but we were assured by Eskom that they are working as fast as possible under difficult conditions to address these outstanding problems,” Bredell said.

Local disaster centres

To stay up to date with events in your immediate area, Bredell gave out the following contact details:

Cape Winelands: 021-886-9244 / 021-8874446

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 449 8000

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 4251690

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357 (City of Cape Town Disaster Management Centre).

NGOs, including the SA Red Cross Society, Gift of the Givers, Islamic Relief, and Mustadafin are providing support in the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Overberg District Municipality, Breede Valley Municipality, Drakenstein, and towns in the Langeberg Municipality, such as Ashton and McGregor.

This includes support extended to agri-workers and their families:

186 families, and 741 individuals in small towns and farms have been reached with aid.

In the City of Cape Town, 10 282 people were provided with meals.

Social workers and community development workers are conducting outreaches with local municipality officials.

Donation drop-off points

Donations required include blankets, water, dry and non-perishable food, baby food, toiletries and dignity packs.

If you would like to drop off donations, please feel free to contact the following SA Red Cross Society offices:

1.Wynberg Provincial Office

21 Broad Road, Wynberg

021 7975360 / 0609037473

2. Greyton

11 Pointers Weg, Heuwelkroon, Greyton

028 254 9378 / 0761335777

Charanine Cupido

3. Hermanus Office

2A Aberdeen Street,

Hermanus

072 609 8655

Angela Heslop

4. Knysna Office

25 Trotter Street, Knysna

044 382 1244

Tania Cole