Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour will, once again, play host to some of the best GT3 racers from around the world. It is expected that over 20 entries will fight for overall and class victories. Fans can expect to see racecars from Audi, Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG, among others, compete at the event. There will, in all likelihood, also be racers from the South African endurance and GT series participating as well.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/