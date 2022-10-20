Industries

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

20 Oct 2022
The Kyalami 9 Hour was revitalised in 2019 and hosted annually since. The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour has been confirmed for 25 February 2023. The race has been moved from the season finale to the second round of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC).
Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour will, once again, play host to some of the best GT3 racers from around the world. It is expected that over 20 entries will fight for overall and class victories. Fans can expect to see racecars from Audi, Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG, among others, compete at the event. There will, in all likelihood, also be racers from the South African endurance and GT series participating as well.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

