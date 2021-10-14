Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Mann MadeUberRX AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Lifestyle jobs

  • Call for Applications - Music Writers Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    Local TikTok creators release new original Amapiano track

    14 Oct 2021
    Earlier this year, TikTok launched its Rising Voices incubator project in South Africa - a creator incubation programme and in-app programming project open to South African creators of colour. The entertainment platform has now confirmed that phase two of the project is officially underway and announced the release of a new Amapiano track by four of its creators.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The song, commissioned by TikTok and produced in collaboration with Def Jam Recordings Africa, is titled TikTok Sisonke and features local creators @thozimusic, featuring @khanyisa_jaceni, @sphokuhle_n and @pd_jokes.

    While the creation of this song was funded by TikTok, the creators will receive all royalties and one of the creators from the programme, Thozi Music, will release his new track through Def Jam Recordings Africa.



    Saul Moross, user operations lead for TikTok in Africa, explains that this is the next step in the project’s mission to support and amplify the voices of TikTok’s diverse creator community and drive the inclusive and collective message of togetherness. “Phase two will be even bigger than the last one. Instead of focusing on the core group of 100 creators, TikTok encourages the wider creator community and its users from all types of backgrounds to engage and get involved in the creation of content while promoting togetherness,” Moross says.

    With the song released on TikTok and on all major streaming platforms, a new in-app campaign has been initiated, says Moross. The campaign consists of a TikTok Sisonke Dance Challenge and a #TikTokSisonke hashtag that showcases “the diverse and unique creator community”.

    MusicExchange: Leo Burg's new spooky song
    MusicExchange: Leo Burg's new spooky song

    By Martin Myers 1 day ago


    Moross added that this project is more than an app challenge and “further reiterates TikTok’s commitment to empowering creatives from all types of backgrounds”.

    “Creators in Africa have a lot to offer and TikTok is proud to be the platform that not only inspires them but also actively supports their creative ambitions. We can’t wait to see which unique talents and creative ideas the community will uncover. Together with our community, we can build something truly amazing,” Moross concludes.

    Read more: social media, music, TikTok

    Related

    Why social media marketing cannot be ignored by your company any longer
    ATKASA - Digital AgencyWhy social media marketing cannot be ignored by your company any longer2 hours ago
    MusicExchange: Leo Burg's new spooky song
    MusicExchange: Leo Burg's new spooky song1 day ago
    The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival is back with music, art and more
    The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival is back with music, art and more1 day ago
    Source:
    How can B2B companies use Instagram?2 days ago
    Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Viacom International Studios and Creative Service Africa at ViacomCBS
    Dillon Khan speaks to celebrating African heritage with comedy and music3 days ago
    Machine_ unpacks how to harness TikTok for your brand
    Machine_Machine_ unpacks how to harness TikTok for your brand8 Oct 2021
    #MusicExchange: Parlotones's Kahn Morbee releases third studio album, A World at Suicide
    #MusicExchange: Parlotones's Kahn Morbee releases third studio album, A World at Suicide6 Oct 2021
    DJ Maphorisa, Master KG and Sha Sha headline 2022 Vic Falls Carnival
    DJ Maphorisa, Master KG and Sha Sha headline 2022 Vic Falls Carnival4 Oct 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz