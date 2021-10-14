Local TikTok creators release new original Amapiano track

Earlier this year, TikTok launched its Rising Voices incubator project in South Africa - a creator incubation programme and in-app programming project open to South African creators of colour. The entertainment platform has now confirmed that phase two of the project is officially underway and announced the release of a new Amapiano track by four of its creators.
While the creation of this song was funded by TikTok, the creators will receive all royalties and one of the creators from the programme, Thozi Music, will release his new track through Def Jam Recordings Africa.
Saul Moross, user operations lead for TikTok in Africa, explains that this is the next step in the project’s mission to support and amplify the voices of TikTok’s diverse creator community and drive the inclusive and collective message of togetherness. “Phase two will be even bigger than the last one. Instead of focusing on the core group of 100 creators, TikTok encourages the wider creator community and its users from all types of backgrounds to engage and get involved in the creation of content while promoting togetherness,” Moross says.
With the song released on TikTok and on all major streaming platforms, a new in-app campaign has been initiated, says Moross. The campaign consists of a TikTok Sisonke Dance Challenge and a #TikTokSisonke hashtag that showcases “the diverse and unique creator community”.
Moross added that this project is more than an app challenge and “further reiterates TikTok’s commitment to empowering creatives from all types of backgrounds”.
“Creators in Africa have a lot to offer and TikTok is proud to be the platform that not only inspires them but also actively supports their creative ambitions. We can’t wait to see which unique talents and creative ideas the community will uncover. Together with our community, we can build something truly amazing,” Moross concludes.