Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SA agro-processing companies to showcase products in Dubai

13 Feb 2023
A business delegation comprising 16 South African agro-processing companies, including the South African Fruit and Vegetables Canners Export Council (SAFVEC), will showcase their products at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 20-24 February 2023.
Source: KamranAydinov via
Source: KamranAydinov via Freepik

The companies’ participation has been funded by the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (the dtic) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme.

The scheme aims to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

Gulfood is regarded as the largest food and beverage trade exhibition in the Middle East. It attracts a large number of participants from the Middle East and the world at large.

Gulfood 2023 will showcase food and beverage products from around the world. South Africa will participate in the Fine Food Pavilion, which will be showcasing agro-processing products and services, as well as in the beverages hall.

The Middle East continues to experience a population growth, translating into increasing opportunities for the agro-processing sector, with a market demand of $3t.

Local companies urged to tap into Gulf agro-processing sector
Local companies urged to tap into Gulf agro-processing sector

22 Feb 2019

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Fikile Majola, South Africa’s participation is expected to positively influence export sales from the South African agri-food industry, food retail and value-added agro-processing products.

In 2020, export sales generated by the South African companies at Gulfood were worth more than R221m.

“The show is expected to expose South African companies to available opportunities in the UAE, as well as creating awareness for South African products in the Middle East in general.

“South Africa’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020, which was part of our efforts to revive the economy and create opportunities for inclusive growth, paved a way for more trade opportunities like the Gulfood, which offers a follow-through opportunity for South African firms,” Majola said.

The UAE remains the main destination for South African goods, as reflected by consistent increase of exports.

Over the past 10 years, SA’s exports to the UAE grew by 20.87% to reach R33.73bn in 2021, from R8.50bn in 2012.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Agribusiness, agricultural exports, food and beverages, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture

Related

Source: Mathias_Beckmann via
Kaap Agri announces new company name4 hours ago
Image source:
Sona strikes the right notes but must be followed by urgent action - Agbiz3 days ago
Morocco bans some vegetable exports to West Africa amid rising prices
Morocco bans some vegetable exports to West Africa amid rising prices3 days ago
Saai launches AI platform for farmers
Saai launches AI platform for farmers9 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied | Dan Marokane, Tongaat Hulett acting chief executive officer
Tongaat appoints acting CEO8 Feb 2023
Another tough year as the chicken industry battles elevated production costs
Another tough year as the chicken industry battles elevated production costs8 Feb 2023
Source: ©Oleksandr Boiko via
Global food prices decline further in January6 Feb 2023
How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems
How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems2 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz