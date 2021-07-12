Let your blue jeans do the talking at Ackermans

Whoever said "In the right denim, a girl can conquer the world" was definitely on to something. Jeans are a wardrobe staple that you can take from day to night, and from a weekend away to a city dinner in a matter of minutes.
Ackermans’s
denim range is a destination on its own for the fashionista and practical shopper alike with jeans ranging from a size 28 to 50 in the latest style and washes.
Setshaba Mmusi, the leading value retailer’s denim wear buyer, says finding the perfect pair of jeans comes down to fit. “Fit is everything! At Ackermans, we understand that there’s no cookie-cutter approach to dressing so we offer a wide selection of styles and a total of 15 different washes in our denim jeans so you are guaranteed to find the perfect pair – or three.
“To find the perfect fit jeans, it’s always best to try on different styles and different sizes. Don’t be afraid to try a bigger or smaller size than your usual as weighing up your options will help you decide what you feel the most comfortable in.”
Skinny jeans and jeggings dominate denim styles at Ackermans this season with the popular tube cut coming in hot on their heels.
With washes varying from light to dark wash, white, acid dark wash or periwinkle, you’ll be able to invest in several outfit building styles. “The acid light charcoal is fresh, versatile and this seasons must-have as you can dress it up or down. Simply add a sweater for a comfy look or add a blazer if you’re trying to create a smart-casual outfit,” says Mmusi.
Ackermans jeans also feature different leg lengths, and the choice of a high or regular rise depending on what you prefer.
The secret to loving your wardrobe is having fun with it, says Mmusi. “Try your jeans on with one of Ackermans winter jackets layered with long sleeve Ts and winter boots. Our skinny jeans are also perfectly layered under tunics and cardigans for trans-seasonal dressing solutions and of course, always look classic with a white shirt and a pair of trendy sneakers. Dress up at home and play around. The possibilities really are endless with denim jeans.”
There’s no doubt that with Ackermans, ‘baby makes the blue jeans talk’.
About Ackermans
Our story began in 1916 when Gus Ackerman opened the doors to the very first Ackermans store in Wynberg, Cape Town. His vision was simple: making quality products affordable to everyone. Today, there are more than 740 Ackermans stores in five countries, and that vision is at the heart of every single one of them. We know that your family comes first and always will. You should be able to pay less without compromising on quality or style, freeing up cash for the important things in life. It starts with award-winning quality products at unbeatable prices but also includes exciting promotions, easy access to stores and friendly service. We call it ‘bringing value to life’ and it’s what we work toward every day.