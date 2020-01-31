Mango's standalone fashion stores have returned to SA

African expansion

Since then, Mango products have been available online through Superbalist.com and Mango.com, and in-store at selects Edgars branches.The new Sandton store offers shoppers the full Mango women’s line. The retail space features the new Mango interior design concept, which aims to create a larger and more dynamic space to improve customer experience. Integral to the design is the use of materials such as marble, concrete, wood and natural stone.The company says in a statement that it plans to expand its retail offering in South Africa in 2020.With the Sandton opening, Mango says it's consolidating its presence in Africa, where the brand is now present in 13 countries, including Kenya, Angola, Egypt and South Africa.The African store count totals 52 retail outlets, including four Mango megastores, a retail concept that the company introduced in late 2013. Compared to the traditional average store format of 300m², megastores have surface areas of between 800m² and 1,500m², while flagship stores could be as large as 3,000m².Mango was one of the first European fashion brands to expand in Africa when it opened its first store on the continent 18 years ago.The company was founded in 1984 and is based in its city of origin, Barcelona. Its extensive store network extends across 111 countries.