Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelGlobal Team Horse Racing (GTH)Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Review South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


All things comfy at a place called home!

3 Apr 2023
Nomvelo MasangoBy: Nomvelo Masango
Home Suite Hotels Rosebank is a boutique hotel quite unique in its own right. It is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, thus giving each guest an ideal taste of home during their stay.
All things comfy at a place called home!

The Johannesburg establishment consists of 25 rooms and two apartments which are all spacious and elegantly decorated. I happily embarked on a staycation at this stylish and intimate hotel.

From the security guard at the gate to the receptionist at the front desk, I was welcomed and assisted by happy and friendly faces. If you are as fortunate as I was, you can also receive a warm welcome from Hazel who is the hotel’s adorable resident dog and mascot.

All things comfy at a place called home!

I stayed in The Home Standard room where I enjoyed an extra-length king-size bed, a spacious shower and a private balcony. Additionally, the standard of cleanliness throughout the hotel was beyond impressive.

All things comfy at a place called home!
All things comfy at a place called home!

Home Suite Hotels is dressed in an intimate and warm atmosphere which makes each guest feel welcome. The vibrant décor and attention to detail which are a common thread throughout the hotel are the cherry on top.

A small variety of scrumptious dishes are served at the hotel’s café. During the buffet breakfast, my tastebuds were tantalized by the freshest and most unforgettable croissants.

The highlight of my staycation was undoubtedly my time spent at the pool deck. Indeed, nothing beats enjoying gorgeous views of the Johannesburg sunset after a refreshing splash in the pool.

Since Home Suite Hotels is conveniently located only a short distance away from the buzzing Rosebank Mall, I also had the opportunity to satisfy my inner shopaholic by spoiling myself to a few purchases.

All things comfy at a place called home!
All things comfy at a place called home!

As a homebody who is frequently required to travel, I tend to get rather homesick even during the shortest of stays. However, the homey feeling which prevails throughout Home Suite Hotels made all the difference this time around. Without a doubt, home was right there…exactly where I was.

I highly recommend Home Suite Hotels Rosebank to any traveller in search of a stay that is unique, intimate and outside of the typical hotel experience.

As a homebody who is frequently required to travel, I tend to get rather homesick even during the shortest of stays. However, the homey feeling which prevails throughout Home Suite Hotels made all the difference this time around. Without a doubt, home was right there…exactly where I was.

I highly recommend Home Suite Hotels Rosebank to any traveller in search of a stay that is unique, intimate and outside of the typical hotel experience.

NextOptions
Nomvelo Masango
Nomvelo Masango's articles

About Nomvelo Masango

Nomvelo Masango is a seasoned journalist with bylines in some of the country's biggest publications, including Sowetan, Business Day Wanted and Nounouche Online. Her beats include Lifestyle, Travel, Entertainment and Wellness.
Read more: accommodation review, staycation, Home Suite Hotels, Nomvelo Masango

Related

Hotel Sky Sandton brings a balance between productivity and peace of mind
Hotel Sky Sandton brings a balance between productivity and peace of mind1 Mar 2023
Image supplied: Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa
Safari lodge expands and brings change21 Nov 2022
IMage by Nomvelo Masango: Ziplining is part of the adventure in Mpumalanga
Exploring tourist attractions in marvellous Mpumalanga29 Sep 2022
Source:
An escape to the Free State's best-kept secret17 Aug 2022
What's your flavour? Hotel group versus boutique experience
JNPRWhat's your flavour? Hotel group versus boutique experience28 Jun 2022
4 top attractions in Mpumalanga
4 top attractions in Mpumalanga15 Sep 2021
5 Instagram-inspired South African staycation spots
5 Instagram-inspired South African staycation spots21 Jul 2021
Why The Houghton Hotel makes for the optimal staycation, bleisure spot
Why The Houghton Hotel makes for the optimal staycation, bleisure spot5 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz