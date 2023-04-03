All things comfy at a place called home!

Home Suite Hotels Rosebank is a boutique hotel quite unique in its own right. It is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, thus giving each guest an ideal taste of home during their stay.

The Johannesburg establishment consists of 25 rooms and two apartments which are all spacious and elegantly decorated. I happily embarked on a staycation at this stylish and intimate hotel.

From the security guard at the gate to the receptionist at the front desk, I was welcomed and assisted by happy and friendly faces. If you are as fortunate as I was, you can also receive a warm welcome from Hazel who is the hotel’s adorable resident dog and mascot.

I stayed in The Home Standard room where I enjoyed an extra-length king-size bed, a spacious shower and a private balcony. Additionally, the standard of cleanliness throughout the hotel was beyond impressive.

Home Suite Hotels is dressed in an intimate and warm atmosphere which makes each guest feel welcome. The vibrant décor and attention to detail which are a common thread throughout the hotel are the cherry on top.

A small variety of scrumptious dishes are served at the hotel’s café. During the buffet breakfast, my tastebuds were tantalized by the freshest and most unforgettable croissants.

The highlight of my staycation was undoubtedly my time spent at the pool deck. Indeed, nothing beats enjoying gorgeous views of the Johannesburg sunset after a refreshing splash in the pool.

Since Home Suite Hotels is conveniently located only a short distance away from the buzzing Rosebank Mall, I also had the opportunity to satisfy my inner shopaholic by spoiling myself to a few purchases.

As a homebody who is frequently required to travel, I tend to get rather homesick even during the shortest of stays. However, the homey feeling which prevails throughout Home Suite Hotels made all the difference this time around. Without a doubt, home was right there…exactly where I was.

I highly recommend Home Suite Hotels Rosebank to any traveller in search of a stay that is unique, intimate and outside of the typical hotel experience.

