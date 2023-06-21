Dantanio Goodman brings the spirit of Michael Jackson to Cape Town this July

Known as one of the world's best Michael Jackson tribute acts, South African singer and entertainer, Dantanio Goodman, is bringing the spirit of Michael Jackson to Cape Town this July.

Image supplied

Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson tells of the MJ underneath the glove, the hats and the lavish costumes. It tells of Michael the man through his classic pop hits and ground-breaking dance moves.

The tribute show takes place at the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six, Cape Town from 12-15 July 2023 and brings the story of legend Michael Jackson to life with the help of the Jo Jackson Dance Co and Daphne Jubber Studio of Dance.

Written by Daniel Anderson, Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson takes you on a journey of Michael’s story through the expressive medium of dance. Joining Amyoli Mnqojana and Kirt Ruiters in the leading role of MJ is international Michael Jackson impersonator and entertainment extraordinaire Dantanio Goodman.

Having gained popularity when working with Showtime Australia on The Michael Jackson History Show, Goodman has travelled the world, performing everywhere from London and the USA to Bahrain and Kenya, as one of the best MJ tribute acts. His talents also earned him the honour of meeting and performing for Michael Jackson’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson, in Berlin in August 2018.

Directed by Jo Jackson and Daniel Anderson with narration by Hannah Moerdyk, Kay Mosiane and Daniel Anderson, the show promises a night out at the theatre like never before

The music is brought to life by a live band, under the musical direction of Jacques Du Plessis.

Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za