Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Global Team Horse Racing (GTH)MettlestateBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


First-of-its-kind Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour series kicks off in Cape Town

4 Apr 2023
The first of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour series, set in Clifton, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, was a triumph of global dance music, immersive experiences and sustainability.
Image supplied. The first of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour series was set in Clifton, Cape Town
Image supplied. The first of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour series was set in Clifton, Cape Town

A first-of-its-kind global touring festival, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour follows the sunset worldwide and features a full year of festivals with international musicians and DJs performing as the sunset takes centre stage at 14 iconic beach destinations across the globe.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir brought their own vocal magic to a special collaboration with Dutch hip hop artist Pete Philly and British-Swedish percussion duo, Hang Massive to the Corona Sunset Festival World Tour event’s iconic “Sunset Moment”.

“We are thrilled to have been able to host the first event in the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in Cape Town and to have welcomed the world in a truly Corona and African way,” says Marsha Kumire, marketing director, Corona South Africa.

“The festival was an unforgettable experience that tapped into the power of the sun and the South African sunset, allowing us all to slow down, unwind and relax. Importantly, sustainability was at its heart,” adds Kumire.

SA a memorable experience

The sold-out crowd was also treated to stand out performances from top artists including Msaki, Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Musa Keys, Black Motion and legendary US DJ Louie Vega.

Considered one of the world’s best house music deejays, Grammy Award-winning New Yorker, Louie Vega, closed the night with a masterful set, mixing everything from house to salsa, Afro-beat and jazz and soul, ending in a spectacular fireworks display and showering the audience with ‘eco-fog’ bubbles from the main stage, recognisable by its massive Mandala symbol.

“It was such a memorable experience to be here in South Africa, and to be part of such an amazing festival. The warmth of the people and the sun just brought out the best in everything and really inspired me. I love fusing sounds in my sets, and this was the ultimate place to do it,” says Vega.

In addition to music performances on two stages, the event immersed festival goers in creativity along with interactive elements such as eco-friendly culinary experiences with locally sourced ingredients, markets, a lifestyle-orientated ‘Village of the Free Spirit’ and installations from local artists, which encouraged festival goers to unwind and enjoy nature.

Image supplied. The line-up included top artists Msaki, Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Musa Keys, Black Motion and legendary US DJ Louie Vega
Image supplied. The line-up included top artists Msaki, Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Musa Keys, Black Motion and legendary US DJ Louie Vega

Sustainability at heart

While focused on one-of-a-kind experiences, the festival not only gave festivalgoers a front-row seat to one of the world’s most breathtaking sunsets but also had sustainability at its heart. Along with being plastic free, the event was also compliant with all sustainability criteria in environmental NGO Ocean Blue’s rigorous Blue Standard.

Other features included an Upcycling Station, containing local artisanal merchandise made from upcycled fabrics & materials as well as a Better World exhibition, educating festival goers on the negative impact of plastic on the environment and providing sustainability tips to integrate into daily living, from composting to waste management.

The next stop on the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour will be in Chile and Peru this coming weekend.

NextOptions
Read more: festival, Cape Town, corona, Ndlovu Youth Choir

Related

Creative and Branding Jury. Source: Supplied.
White Square festival announces 2023 jury17 Mar 2023
IMage supplied: The IPAF will take place in Cape Town in March
International Public Art Festival returns this year27 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Pratibha Singh Baghel
Inner Circle Entertainment announces two concerts12 Jan 2023
Image supplied: The Top Italian Wines Roadshow masterclass
Italian wine show makes way to Cape Town11 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Awara recently opened in Cape Town
Behind the opening of Asian-inspired restaurant Awara15 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Peter Tempelhoff, Julia du Toit and Ashley Moss
Ramenhead opens in Cape Town13 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Urchin is opening in Cape Town
Seafood restaurant Urchin opens in Cape Town8 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Keanu Harker
Musician Keanu Harker hosts festive season show7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz