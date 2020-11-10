ConsciousLiving: How the Vegan and Plant-Powered Show is harnessing the new virtual event space - Q&A with Heidi Warricker

View this post on Instagram

Be part of a unique interactive experience, cooking along with MasterChef Australia's @simon.toohey, using ingredients delivered to your door by @ucooksa. Simon will be showing us how to make his delicious Baked Rice, Aubergine and Leek Hotpot - the perfect vegan dish for your festive table this Christmas. For only R495 you'll get: A UCOOK Plant Based Market Box delivered to your door* (ingredients for two pax) General admission to The Festive Vegan & Plant Powered Show Access to the Premium Vegan & Meet Session area where you can meet Simon online, ask questions and go on camera with Simon for a souvenir photograph! Book now: link in bio (*applies to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria & Durban only)