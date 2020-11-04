2020 SA Craft Gin Award-winners announced

The South African Craft Gin Awards has announced the 2020 winners. Double Gold medals were awarded to 21 gins from an entry of 125 gins from all over South Africa.

Here are all of the double gold winners, in alphabetical order:

48 Gin Premium

African Craft Naartjie

Amari Atlantic Ocean

Roxi Botanical Gin

Roxi Vine Blossom

Bossieveld The Inspiration

Caspyn West Coast Dry

Darlington Gin

Deep South Spice Island

Giniper

Melodramatic The Phantom

Nuy Legacy

Pienaar Ugly Gin

Poetic Licence Fireside Spiced

Poetic Licence Northern Dry

Poetic Licence Old Tom

Rebel Dry Gin

Smiths Spice

Smiths Elderflower

Smiths Citrus

Sugarbird Cape Fynbos

The gins were tasted blind by a judging panel, which included Kurt Schlechter, spirit expert and bar owner; Jean Buckham GM of the Gin Club; Thierry Lubala, mixologist at Africa’s largest gin Bar in Asara Estate; and Pam Koen, heads up Africa Infused, a beverage consulting and training company.Roger Jorgensen, ‘The Father of South African Gin’, chaired the judging panel.He commented: "I am delighted that, despite the pandemic, the SA Craft Gin industry is in rude health. We were delighted with the level of entries this year, especially from new gin brands. The judging panel concentrated on rewarding gins that delivered on taste and quality, as many South African gins do. We look forward to witnessing the continued boom in craft gins in South Africa. SA craft gins can clearly hold their own against international competitors.”