These independent food businesses are still operating during #SALockdown

View this post on Instagram
Our first #stayathome deliveries go out today! Tag us and tell us all about the Story behind your fish, from hook to cook, by scanning the digital @abalobi_app QR code accompanying your order! Local livelihoods matter - thank you for supporting our small-scale fishing communities! ��See our previous post for how to fillet a whole fish in 3 minutes flat ... ・・・ ��Repost @janbraai ・・・ Starters will be Ceviche. As you would imagine. #abalobi #fishwithastory #fromhooktocook #traceability #responsibleseafood #communitysupportedfishery #catchoftheday #smallscalefisheries #21daysofsolidarity #capetown #orderonline #helplocal #supportlocal
We're in trouble. Weeks, even days ago, I never thought that I'd have to pen such words. As a result of Covid-19, we're essentially being forced to navigate waters that are not only unchartered but also as stormy as can be...
Jared Ruttenberg 1 day ago
View this post on Instagram
WOODSTOCK OPEN. GARDENS OPEN. PALMYRA OPEN. HOME DELIVERIES ACTIVE. In the hardest situation we could ever have dreamt up, FFMM has been granted permission by the CIPC to trade across all of our stores, except Durbanville. It’s a big win for us. That said, we’ve had sleepless nights, wrestling with whether or not we actually should trade. Getting permission is one thing. Using it responsibly is something else. As a team, we have landed on the below points. This is our motivation. 1. We have almost completely eliminated public transport and have arranged third party transport options for our staff. We continue to explore way to eliminate it entirely. 2. Staff are issued with sanitiser packs, plastic smocks, masks and gloves for travel. 3. We’ve asked ourselves if the environment we have created at work is actually safer than the one they’re being asked to stay in. With poor conditions at home, is a sterile, audited and hygienic work space not a better place for them? 4. If we closed the doors today we could pay our staff for a while but they would have nothing to come back to. Keeping open provides hope towards eventual survival. 5. We have created two shifts for our operating team, essentially cutting them in half. 6. We feel that the headspace for our team translates back into their communities. By working every day in masks, gloves etc. they see how seriously we are all are taking it. Perhaps the team carries this message back to groups that don’t have access to the information they desperately need right now. It’s a decision that has not been taken lightly. There have been a lot of talks. There have been a lot of tears. Friends and colleagues within the industry are falling apart all around us. The industry is burning. Everyone is looking for answers right now and - honestly - we don’t have them. Nobody does. What we do have is a desire to do everything we can safely and with compassion. In a time where solidarity is so, so important, we would like to say to all of our peers: hang in there. No decision right now is the right one. Try and make a call and try and do it with conviction. Move forward. We are all figuring this out as we go.
View this post on Instagram
WE ARE OPEN! We are taking every precaution to keep sanitisation to its utmost level. We are washing and sanitising our hands, customers’ hands on entry, as well as all of our dispensers and scoop handles every 20 minutes. We will be launching curbside pickup and home deliver in the very immediate future....watch this space. #sanatizing #curbsidepickupsantafe
View this post on Instagram
A NOTE FROM OUR CEO: Dear customers, I would like to take this time to say a few pertinent things. Firstly I would like to offer our support to the hospitality industry over this period. We empathise with what you are going through and are in the process of developing a set of collaborative initiatives we hope will help, even if just a little bit. We owe many of you our eternal gratitude for helping us build our brand and community over the last four years. If you have initiatives you think we can help support please get in touch! Secondly, UCOOK finds itself in an incredibly privileged position to be able to continue our service during the lock-down. All South African businesses are facing a massive challenge right now. Because we’re able to operate, we’re doing everything we can to help support our suppliers, and all our friends in the restaurant and food industry. Please keep an eye on our media channels this week. We will be publishing our new socially focused business direction, which will prioritise doing what we can to help people over commercial gain! This is a period during which all those who have the opportunity to give of themselves, in any capacity that can assist, should do so. #WeCookThroughThis Thank you for all your support David Torr UCOOK CEO