UCook adds wine to its dinner-kit delivery platform

UCook has introduced wine to its dinner-kit delivery platform - which will allow its consumers to order varietals that have been expertly paired with each of the meals available every week.

David Torr, founder of UCook, says that professional sommeliers from South Africa’s best wine farms are working with UCook’s chefs to design and create meals with wine in mind, paying careful attention to ingredients that will work with flavour profiles and varietals.“Customers will soon have the opportunity to explore the wines that have been carefully paired with each dish, add the ones they’d like to enjoy with their chosen meals, and learn a bit more about each wine with our tasting notes and tips.” Torr says customers will also be able to add any wines they’d like outside of the pairing to their order, or simply purchase wine only, with a new checkout feature on the UCook site.Every month, UCook will introduce customers to a featured wine farm. Customers will have the opportunity to learn about the wines with advice directly from winemakers and sommeliers, bringing the best of what restaurants and wine farms can offer into their homes."It's just another way we want to add to how people enjoy dinner, with even more convenience packed in," concludes Torr.