Food & Wine News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Win

Park Acoustics

Click here to enter
Ultra South Africa 2020

Click here to enter
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

UCook adds wine to its dinner-kit delivery platform

UCook has introduced wine to its dinner-kit delivery platform - which will allow its consumers to order varietals that have been expertly paired with each of the meals available every week.
David Torr, founder of UCook, says that professional sommeliers from South Africa’s best wine farms are working with UCook’s chefs to design and create meals with wine in mind, paying careful attention to ingredients that will work with flavour profiles and varietals.


“Customers will soon have the opportunity to explore the wines that have been carefully paired with each dish, add the ones they’d like to enjoy with their chosen meals, and learn a bit more about each wine with our tasting notes and tips.” Torr says customers will also be able to add any wines they’d like outside of the pairing to their order, or simply purchase wine only, with a new checkout feature on the UCook site.

UCook partners with Suzelle for delish DIY dinner kits

UCook may be in the midst of its most exciting collaboration yet, having joined forces with quirky internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 17 May 2019


Every month, UCook will introduce customers to a featured wine farm. Customers will have the opportunity to learn about  the wines with advice directly from winemakers and sommeliers, bringing the best of what restaurants and wine farms can offer into their homes.

"It's just another way we want to add to how people enjoy dinner, with even more convenience packed in," concludes Torr.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.